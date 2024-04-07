Police plea to trace youths after deliberate fire near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police plea to trace youths after deliberate fire near Buckie

Police are appealing to find three young people - one of whom was carrying a man bag.

By Louise Glen
Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
Police are asking three youths to come forward. Image: Shutterstock.

Police have launched an appeal to trace three youths after a fire near Buckie.

Police and the fire service were alerted to the gorse fire at Strathlene, between Findochty and Buckie, at around 8.45 pm on Saturday night.

While no one was injured, officers appealed to the public to help find three youngsters.

One of the youths was carrying a distinctive man bag, and the other two appeared to be in their teens.

The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police Constable Christopher MacKinnon said: “We are carrying out inquiries and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Fortunately no one was injured however a large area of ground has been damaged.

“As part of our investigation, we are trying to identify three male youths seen in the area around this time.

Descriptions of the young police police want to speak to

“The first is described as around 15 years old, long curly red hair, slim build, wearing a blue jacket.

“The second was older than the first, tall, wearing a jacket with a blue tick.

“The third was smaller than the others and carrying a man-bag.”

PC MacKinnon continued: “We are also asking anyone in the area with private CCTV to check it and get in touch if there is anything that could assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3444 of Saturday, 6 April, 2024, or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

More from Moray

Paddleboarders in water
'Lucky escape' for four young paddle boarders rescued near Bow Fiddle Rock
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
A police officer stands beside two individuals in military uniform.
Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of 'suspicious object'
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed
The former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead, is one of 12 north and north-east properties going under the hammer in Shepherd's next online auction.
Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd's latest online auction?