Home News Moray

How fake news got departing Moray Council chief Roddy Burns in hot water

Mr Burns will leave the local authority next month after 42 years of service.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns. Image: Moray Council
Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns. Image: Moray Council

Fake news is considered a modern day phenomenon associated with social media.

But it once got the outgoing chief executive of Moray Council in hot water during the 1990s – back when fax machines were considered high-tech.

Roddy Burns will leave the local authority next month after 42 years of service having joined as a trainee solicitor.

The trouble with technology

One of his many roles over the decades was as clerk to committees.

And these were usually attended by local reporting legend Harry Bremner.

But when an article appeared in the paper on the council reversing its tight restrictions on housebuilding in the countryside, chief executive Jim Bell hit the roof.

Roddy said: “I didn’t know then but Jim would come into the council offices on a Saturday to read the papers.

Chief executive of Moray Council Roddy Burns. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And he came straight in to me when I got to work on the Monday morning, shouting at me about the article in the Northern Scot.

“I told him what was said in the report didn’t happen, but he replied ‘It must have, Harry Bremner wrote it’.”

The fake story was never supposed to end up in print.

Mr Bremner wrote it up as a test piece while practising using a new computerised publishing system.

24/7 responsibility

But instead of hitting the delete button the article appeared in that week’s paper.

During his time with the council Roddy has seen local government reorganisation, the Scottish Parliament established and two referendums.

While sad to be leaving the people he works with, one things Roddy will not miss is the travelling and the “frustrating” road and rail links from Moray to the rest of the country.

Outgoing chief executive at Moray Council Roddy Burns.

A recent return journey from a meeting in Edinburgh took seven hours after the A9 was closed because of an accident.

And being the most senior public servant at Moray Council comes with its duties.

Roddy said: “It’s not a stressful role. Serving the community is the best job in the world, but I won’t miss the 24/7 responsibility.

“For example last week I was on holiday and storm Kathleen was forecast, and all I’m thinking is ‘Is this going to impact Moray?'”

No political ambitions

Although he has no immediate plans for his retirement, one thing he won’t be doing is embarking on a political career.

Roddy said: “I have absolute respect for elected members, I don’t think I could stand for election.

“They do a remarkable job in difficult conditions. And at least I can go home and shut the door.”

Born in Glasgow and raised in Ayrshire, Roddy studied law at Aberdeen University before joining Moray District Council as a trainee solicitor.

