Jack Daniels owners reveal plans to expand Benriach Distillery’s visitor experience near Elgin

The distillery is on the A941 road out of Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of Benriach Distillery extension.. Benriach Distillery. Image: Loader Monteith Architects
Drawing impression of Benriach Distillery extension.. Benriach Distillery. Image: Loader Monteith Architects

A whisky distillery near Elgin could be in line for upgrades to their visitor experience.

Brown-Forman Corporation – which also owns Jack Daniels – has revealed plans to expand their visitor centre at Benriach Distillery.

Only in 2021, they opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage.

It includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

Benriach Distillery’s current visitor centre.

Now three years later, the Kentucky-based drinks giants wants to make even bigger changes at the centre.

The changes would accommodate increased visitor numbers and enhance the tour experience.

Benriach Distillery large letters pictured.

The company wants to build an extension to the visitor centre.

It will contain two tasting rooms acting as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

Bosses say the flexibility of the spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of events and enhance overall visitor engagement.

Drawing impression of  the Benriach Distillery extension  Image: Loader Monteith Architects

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

A new platform lift will be installed be inclusive for all visitors.

The existing building will retain a “thoughtfully incorporated” lounge area offering
a comfortable and relaxed setting for visitors.

This new visitor centre will aim to host tours of between 8 to 12 people at
alternating times throughout the day.

Drawing impressions of Benriach Distillery extension. Image: Loader Monteith Architects

History of the Benriach Distillery

In 2016, Brown-Forman Corporation bought the Benriach Distillery Company in a deal worth £285m from whisky entrepreneur Billy Walker.

The purchase included brand trademarks, three malt distilleries, a bottling plant and the company’s Edinburgh HQ.

At the time, deal added three brands to the US firm’s whisky portfolio – The GlenDronach, BenRiach and Glenglassaugh.

