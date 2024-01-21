Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant

This week's Moray planning round-up isn't just about whisky - it also mentions Johnstons of Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Transformation of unused building at Coleburn Distillery given the green light as part of whisky resort.
Transformation of unused building at Coleburn Distillery given the green light as part of whisky resort.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Plans have been submitted to build a glasshouse at Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

Meanwhile, Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a temporary storage building at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

But we start with approved plans to give an unused building at Coleburn Distillery a new purpose as part of the whisky resort.

APPROVED: Hospitality purpose for Coleburn Distillery building

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they reveal exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

After years of work behind the scenes.

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New life for building at Coleburn Distillery

The building earmarked for transformation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now planning chiefs have approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

Bosses has previously revealed they are targeting a summer opening for it.

 

What the new bistro could like. Image: Colin Armstrong architects

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

D&M Winchester Limited director Gwenda Smits previously told us: “It will be unique because of the setting.

“This bistro will have a smart casual offering and 60 covers.”

Floor plan for the bistro. Image: Colin Armstrong Architects

Whisky resort vision

Mark Winchester, Gwenda Smits and Dale Winchester thrived with progress on the transformation project at Coleburn Distillery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2004, Dale and his brother Mark Winchester purchased the buildings.

Their ambition has always been to turned the distillery into a resort with a five star hotel, lodging accommodation and spa and conference facilities.

They also want to reinstate Coleburn as a full working distillery and create a hospitality focal point.

The project is thought to be the first of its kind in the world.

SUBMITTED: Temporary storage building  for Johnstons Of Elgin

Johnstons of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a temporary storage warehouse at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

It is proposed at existing yard area already serving the firm’s existing storage, production and sewing centre facility.

Planning permission is sought for five years.

After that time, the additional storage building will be removed.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership is representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the application.

SUBMITTED: Glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden

Glen Grant Distillery, Rothes.

In last week’s planning roundup, we revealed the Campari Group wanted to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes.

In efforts to deliver a premium international visitor attraction while remaining true to its Scottish heritage.

We previously revealed the plans to upgrade the visitor centre.

What will be the glasshouse be used for?

Site where the Glasshouse could be built.

Now the Italian drinks industry company wants to build a glasshouse just outside the distillery’s Victorian Garden.

The Victorian-style structure will be able to host up to 25 people within a lush green environment of exotic plants.

What could the stunning glasshouse look like!
The glasshouse will be able to hold up to 25 guests.
Another drawing impression of what the glasshouse could look like.

This space will support catering for day to day visitors and marketing events for the Campari Group.

It will continue the tradition of  glasshouses and greenhouses within the distillery gardens dating back to the 1830’s.

Former glasshouse which used to be attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House..

The building takes inspiration from the glasshouse which was attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House.

The former site of the house is now occupied by the car park and woodland.

All glasshouses at the distillery were removed in 1960s.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – oil worker and fake taxi driver unmasked as perverts
A police car, ambulance and recycling vehicle is parked outside a row of houses in Keith.
44-year-old man pronounced dead after incident on Keith street
Road closed sign across ramp inside car park.
Revealed: Why St Giles Centre car park in Elgin has been partially closed for…
Exterior of Moray UHI.
Quarter of all Moray UHI jobs could be cut to balance the books
Snow being cleared from A838
Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin's South Street
Inverness Justice Centre
Jail for man who told decoy he found young girls 'sexy'
A winter wonderland for the snow sports enthusiasts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Glenshee and the Lecht as snow brings crowds to the slopes
Looking down road towards home with saltire flagpole in garden.
Findhorn flag pole to stay put after planning wrangle
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin Picture shows; William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomon/Google Street View Date; Unknown
Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash

Conversation