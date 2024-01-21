Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Plans have been submitted to build a glasshouse at Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

Meanwhile, Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a temporary storage building at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

But we start with approved plans to give an unused building at Coleburn Distillery a new purpose as part of the whisky resort.

APPROVED: Hospitality purpose for Coleburn Distillery building

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they reveal exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

After years of work behind the scenes.

New life for building at Coleburn Distillery

Now planning chiefs have approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

Bosses has previously revealed they are targeting a summer opening for it.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

D&M Winchester Limited director Gwenda Smits previously told us: “It will be unique because of the setting.

“This bistro will have a smart casual offering and 60 covers.”

Whisky resort vision

In 2004, Dale and his brother Mark Winchester purchased the buildings.

Their ambition has always been to turned the distillery into a resort with a five star hotel, lodging accommodation and spa and conference facilities.

They also want to reinstate Coleburn as a full working distillery and create a hospitality focal point.

The project is thought to be the first of its kind in the world.

SUBMITTED: Temporary storage building for Johnstons Of Elgin

Johnstons Of Elgin wants to build a temporary storage warehouse at Moycroft Industrial Estate.

It is proposed at existing yard area already serving the firm’s existing storage, production and sewing centre facility.

Planning permission is sought for five years.

After that time, the additional storage building will be removed.

Ashley Bartlam Partnership is representing the cashmere manufacturer and retailer in the application.

SUBMITTED: Glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden

In last week’s planning roundup, we revealed the Campari Group wanted to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes.

In efforts to deliver a premium international visitor attraction while remaining true to its Scottish heritage.

What will be the glasshouse be used for?

Now the Italian drinks industry company wants to build a glasshouse just outside the distillery’s Victorian Garden.

The Victorian-style structure will be able to host up to 25 people within a lush green environment of exotic plants.

This space will support catering for day to day visitors and marketing events for the Campari Group.

It will continue the tradition of glasshouses and greenhouses within the distillery gardens dating back to the 1830’s.

The building takes inspiration from the glasshouse which was attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House.

The former site of the house is now occupied by the car park and woodland.

All glasshouses at the distillery were removed in 1960s.

