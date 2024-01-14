Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new building at Gordonstoun

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved Gordonstoun School’s proposals to build a new two-storey building for sixth form.

But we start with plans to extend the Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre.

SUBMITTED: Changes revealed for Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre

The Campari Group want to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes and change the layout.

The Italian drinks industry company owns Grant Limited which operates the distillery.

What are the changes at Glen Grant Distillery?

Bosses are hoping the changes will help them provide a modern high-quality visitor attraction.

The new one-and-a-half storeys high extension would increase the centre’s total floor area to 518 square metres.

Meanwhile, a new main access to the building will be created via the existing top floor, to improve the building’s accessibility from the visitor car park to the north east.

On the upper floor, a new reception area will be formed.

Changes to the layout will allow the installation of a lift so visitors with reduced

mobility can access the centre and wider distillery.

The ground floor will see a new retail space, seating and a new bar.

According to planning documents, this space will benefit from the double height aspect, creating a visual focal point and modern space.

The extension will generate jobs for construction and additional ones for the visitor centre itself.

The other changes elsewhere include:

Two more electric vehicle charging points and six new cycle parking stands at the car park.

Extended terrace to the south of the extended visitor centre.

New plaza between the Board Room House, office, and distillery buildings.

Upgrades to footpaths to improve visitor flow through the site.

History of Glen Grant Distillery

In 1840, brothers James and John Grant built the first distillery in Rothes.

The Campari Group took over the distillery and brand in December 2006.

Since then, there has been several additions to the distillery, including a new visitor centre which opened in 2008.

SUBMITTED: Lounge bar expansion

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen wants to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth.

The four star hotel’s Bar 19 which is an informal bistro has proven to be a hit with customers.

Owner Charles Milne wants to increase seating to 52 in the space.

Last week, Mr Milne spoke to The Press and Journal and revealed how more capacity was needed as trade continues to surge.

APPROVED: New two-storey building at Gordonstoun School

Gordonstoun School has been given the go-ahead to build a new two storey building on the western edge of the existing school complex in Duffus.

The private school with strong links to the royal family will use the building for sixth form.

An existing building identified as the Media Studies building will be demolished as part of the development too.

Facilities will include seven small classrooms, a quiet study space, an ancillary support space, a multi-functional kitchen and much more.

Rivington Street Studio represented the school in the planning process.

