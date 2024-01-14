Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new building at Gordonstoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new building at Gordonstoun

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved Gordonstoun School’s proposals to build a new two-storey building for sixth form.

But we start with plans to extend the Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre.

SUBMITTED: Changes revealed for Glen Grant Distillery visitor centre

Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

The Campari Group want to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes and change the layout.

The Italian drinks industry company owns Grant Limited which operates the distillery.

What are the changes at Glen Grant Distillery?

Bosses are hoping the changes will help them provide a modern high-quality visitor attraction.

The new one-and-a-half storeys high extension would increase the centre’s total floor area to 518 square metres.

Meanwhile, a new main access to the building will be created via the existing top floor, to improve the building’s accessibility from the visitor car park to the north east.

 

Glen Grant Distillery.
Glen Grant Distillery.

On the upper floor, a new reception area will be formed.

Changes to the layout will allow the installation of  a lift so visitors with reduced
mobility can access the centre and wider distillery.

The ground floor will see a new retail space, seating and a new bar.

According to planning documents, this space will benefit from the double height aspect, creating a visual focal point and modern space.

The extension will generate jobs for construction and additional ones for the visitor centre itself.

 

Lower ground floor plan.
Upper ground floor plan.

The other changes elsewhere include:

  • Two more electric vehicle charging points and six new cycle parking stands at the car park.
  • Extended terrace to the south of the extended visitor centre.
  • New plaza between the Board Room House, office, and distillery buildings.
  • Upgrades to footpaths to improve visitor flow through the site.

History of Glen Grant Distillery

Charles visiting the Glen Grant Distillery
King Charles has previously visited the Glen Grant Distillery. Image: Gordon Lennox/ DC Thomson

In 1840, brothers James and John Grant built the first distillery in Rothes.

The Campari Group took over the distillery and brand in December 2006.

Since then, there has been several additions to the distillery, including a new visitor centre which opened in 2008.

SUBMITTED: Lounge bar expansion

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen
The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen wants to expand their lounge bar amid continued business growth.

The four star hotel’s Bar 19 which is an informal bistro has proven to be a hit with customers.

Owner Charles Milne wants to increase seating to 52 in the space.

Last week, Mr Milne spoke to The Press and Journal and revealed how more capacity was needed as trade continues to surge.

A table at Bar 19.
Bar 19.

APPROVED: New two-storey building at Gordonstoun School

Gordonstoun school
Gordonstoun is an independent school in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Gordonstoun School has been given the go-ahead to build a new two storey building on the western edge of the existing school complex in Duffus.

The private school with strong links to the royal family will use the building for sixth form.

An existing building identified as the Media Studies building will be demolished as part of the development too.

Drawing impression of the new building at Gordonstoun.
Drawing impression of the new building at Gordonstoun.  Image: Rivington Street Studio

Facilities will include seven small classrooms, a quiet study space, an ancillary support space, a multi-functional kitchen and much more.

Rivington Street Studio represented the school in the planning process.

Ground floor plan. Image: Rivington Street Studio
First floor of new building at Gordonstoun. Image: Rivington Street Studio

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder
A96 closed due to crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car on A96 near Elgin
Snow is falling across Aberdeenshire. Image Kami Thomson.DC Thomson.
Weather warning extended as snow falls across north-east
Laura Smith and two children around fan heater with TV in background.
Elgin family hit with unaffordable 230% increase in electricity costs after heating breaks
Thomas Dow was jailed.
Cruel Moray child rapist jailed for nine years
Craigellachie Bridge.
Visit Moray Speyside issues warrants to visit homes to recover £63,000 in unpaid bills
Clavie crew members shield their eyes from the flames.
Gallery: Huge flames cheered by Burning of the Clavie crowd in Burghead
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn
Body heat contributing to uncomfortable temperatures in Moray Council chamber
The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016
Moray serviceman's domestic abuse trial deserted by prosecutor

Conversation