Revealed: Demolition and rebuild costs of Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment

The cost of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre has been laid bare as the project progresses.

Back in May, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Meanwhile, five buildings will be demolished too.

New building documents have reveal the cost of the new buildings and demolition work.

What is the Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans which include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders are representing RPL in the planning process.

How much will construction cost?

According to a building warrant, the construction cost is expected to be around £9.79m.

It includes a new SSE sub station, central bin stories and private cycle stores for housing and Bio-engineered House and new public realm.

For context, the controversial costs of the Scottish Parliament spiralled to a whopping £414m – and that was 25 years ago.

But even if the South Street development isn’t on that scale, it’ll still be a big change for Elgin.

End of era for these buildings

Five buildings will get demolished to make way for the new buildings.

They include the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

With the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for some time, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

Now according to a building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock down all the buildings.

When will work begin?

Last December, we reported how construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

For the time being, the building warrants which revealed the costs are no longer available for public viewing.

It shows they may have been removed or restricted from public viewing.

Read more about the Elgin South Street development: