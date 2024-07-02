Revealed: Demolition and rebuild costs of Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Demolition and rebuild costs of Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment

Latest on the Elgin South Street development is revealed.

By Sean McAngus
The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Inside Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The cost of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre has been laid bare as the project progresses.

Back in May, councillors on the planning committee gave the development the go-ahead for a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Meanwhile, five buildings will be demolished too.

New building documents have reveal the cost of the new buildings and demolition work.

South Street in Elgin will see a major transformation. . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What is the Elgin’s ‘Junners and Jailhouse’ redevelopment?

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray first revealed the plans which include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Architects Oberlanders are representing RPL in the planning process.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How much will construction cost?

Artist impression of South Street development in Elgin.
Aerial view of South Street development plans.

According to a building warrant, the construction cost is expected to be around £9.79m.

It includes a new SSE sub station, central bin stories and private cycle stores for housing and Bio-engineered House and new public realm.

Holyrood Image; Siegfried Kuttig/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

For context, the controversial costs of the Scottish Parliament spiralled to a whopping £414m – and that was 25 years ago.

But even if the South Street development isn’t on that scale, it’ll still be a big change for Elgin.

End of era for these buildings

Newmarket Bar. Image: Sandy McCook.

Five buildings will get demolished to make way for the new buildings.

They include the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

With the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

Junners pictured. image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

All the other buildings involved have been empty for some time, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

Meanwhile, the building at 51 South Street which was once home to Junners will be demolished too.

Now according to a building warrant, it will cost around £477,000 to knock down all the buildings.

When will work begin?

Last December, we reported how construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

For the time being, the building warrants which revealed the costs are no longer available for public viewing.

It shows they may have been removed or restricted from public viewing.

