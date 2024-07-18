New life will be breathe into former Buckie police station site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life will be breathe into former Buckie police station site

The police station shut down in 2013 - but plans for a new use are afoot.

By Sean McAngus
Picture when demolition work was taking place at the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie
Picture when demolition work was taking place at the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

A new purpose for the former Buckie police station site has moved a step closer.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

In 2013, police moved into new premises. Image:DC Thomson/ Design team

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

The first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

The former Buckie police station pictured before it was demolished.

Plans for former police station site

Last year, when work started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Last year, the former Buckie police station was demolished.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller cleared the site.

In the October, Milne Property Developments Limited lodged plans to build five three-bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces and sun lounges.

Director Charles Milne previously said neighbours would be “pleased” to see the site cleared and given new life.

Charles Milne. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is the latest on the proposals?

What the new homes might look like!

This week, planning officials have given planning permission for the new homes at the former police station site.

The houses will be laid around a central courtyard which will be served by a single vehicular point onto Police Lane to the North.

Now a building warrant for the £562,657.80 worth of work to build new homes is awaiting approval.

‘Much-needed housing’

Councillor Sonya Warren pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Councillor Sonya Warren said: “It is good to see these plans brought forward: it is much-needed housing.

“This site has been empty for a while and subjected to vandalism for years.

“So it is good to see this town centre site given new life.”

