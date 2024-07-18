New life will be breathe into former Buckie police station site

A new purpose for the former Buckie police station site has moved a step closer.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

The first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

Plans for former police station site

Last year, the former Buckie police station was demolished.

Elgin-based contractor Billy Miller cleared the site.

In the October, Milne Property Developments Limited lodged plans to build five three-bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces and sun lounges.

Director Charles Milne previously said neighbours would be “pleased” to see the site cleared and given new life.

What is the latest on the proposals?

This week, planning officials have given planning permission for the new homes at the former police station site.

The houses will be laid around a central courtyard which will be served by a single vehicular point onto Police Lane to the North.

Now a building warrant for the £562,657.80 worth of work to build new homes is awaiting approval.

‘Much-needed housing’

Councillor Sonya Warren said: “It is good to see these plans brought forward: it is much-needed housing.

“This site has been empty for a while and subjected to vandalism for years.

“So it is good to see this town centre site given new life.”

