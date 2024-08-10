Revealed: How Elgin Town Hall refurbishment will be better for audiences and attract bigger performers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: How Elgin Town Hall refurbishment will be better for audiences and attract bigger performers

The performance venue will close early next year for two new extensions to be built.

By David Mackay
Elgin Town Hall artist impression.
A new courtyard will be built outside what is currently the front of Elgin Town Hall. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

New entrances, an expanded bar area and two large extensions have been revealed in the first images of the refurbished Elgin Town Hall.

The biggest performance venue in Moray will close early next year in an advance of a major overhaul as part of the £31.6 million cultural quarter project, which also includes Grant Lodge.

It is hoped the expansion and upgrade will attract more and larger touring performances to the area.

Now images of what the rejuvenated 1960s council-built building could look like when completed have been revealed for the first time.

Extension to be new main entrance to refurbished Elgin Town Hall

New designs have revealed for the first time a large extension will run down the length of Elgin Town Hall next to the Lossiemouth road.

The addition, which will house the box office, reception and lobby, will become the main entrance to the B-listed building with separate doors from both the A96 and Lossie Green sides.

Meanwhile, the current entrance area will be transformed into a new bar with glass windows looking out over a refurbished courtyard.

Elgin Town Hall artist impression.
Audiences will enter Elgin Town Hall from an extension next to the Lossiemouth road after the refurbishment. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Inside, the existing curtains that separate the main hall from the rest of the venue will be replaced by walls and doors to stop noise spilling into other rooms.

And a second extension will be built at the rear of the building, on the A96 side, which will house a second performance venue for rehearsals or smaller events.

In the main hall itself the seating upstairs will be configured to increase capacity and improve visibility.

Meanwhile, tiered seating will also be available downstairs for the first time. The supper room will also be retained for events.

Inside the new Elgin Town Hall

Inside the box office, reception and main entrance area in the new extension. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Audiences will now enter from the rear of the hall, including from the upstairs in the new extension. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Artist impression of main hall in Elgin Town Hall.
Designers intend to retain the design of the main hall. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Why Elgin Town Hall needs massive refurbishment

The B-listed Elgin Town Hall was built in 1961 and has largely been in its current guise since an extension in 1975.

Today the building hosts a wide range of events including professional touring musicians, amateur theatrical groups, dance clubs and meetings.

Stuart MacKellar, a partner at Inverness-based LDN Architects which has been leading the redesign, explained the current layout had some strengths – but also key weaknesses.

Elgin Town Hall reprsentatives inside Elgin Town Hall main hall.
LDC Architects partner Stuart MacKellar, Moray Council’s senior project officer Claire English, Elgin Town Hall hall manager Donnie Squair, Elgin Town Hall for the Community chairwoman Jackie Andrews. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

He said: “The building was designed to hold a single big event at once. It’s like one big room. Everything links on to one another.

“Sound travels and it can be quite confusing to arrive into it at the moment. You can see and hear right through to the other side.

“The challenge for us was how to unlock the building so it still be used for that single big event, but also be closed down in places so multiple events can be held at the same time.

“It’s a really warm and characterful building on the inside. People really like the outside, although it’s quite austere and cold. We want to embrace the character of both.”

Timeline for construction project

  • Planning application expected to be submitted shortly.
  • Community groups to move to Elgin Community Centre from January 1.
  • Performances in main hall to continue until March 31.
  • Construction and refurbishments to begin thereafter.
  • Elgin Town Hall expected to reopen in 2027 after refurbishment.

How performances will continue during closure

Elgin Town Hall remains owned by Moray Council but is now operated by charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community.

The group has welcomed the new vision for the much-loved building, hoping it will help them attract more sought-after acts to the venue.

Outside current Elgin Town Hall.
Elgin Town Hall for the Community hope to continue hosting events in other venues during the closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

However, they have stressed their intention is to ensure the hall remains available for locals to use for their own events, including groups, meetings, amateur dramatics and weddings.

Chairwoman Jackie Andrews told the Press and Journal the group intends to remain in operation during the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

She said: “We’re just about to start making contact with other halls in the area and try and work with them to keep bringing events to the area.

“It’s important that we keep operating so that our name is still out there in people’s minds when we come back.

“So if we can bring events to other venues and we can bring our bar to them then it would work for both of us.”

