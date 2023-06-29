Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work at two major buildings revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work at two major buildings revealed

A consultation is taking place this week at Elgin Library to discuss how the Cultural Quarter will link with existing attractions.

By Sean McAngus
Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.
Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.

Council officials have revealed when they hope to begin work to transform two Elgin town centre buildings as part of the Cultural Quarter.

The £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It includes plans to redevelop Elgin Town Hall, bring Grant Lodge back into use and leverage private investment into a possible hotel site which is still to be determined.

For the first time, it has emerged the local authority is hoping work will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall in 2025, Early 2026 is earmarked for the transformation of Grant Lodge.

When we first revealed the first designs for the Cultural Quarter in 2020. Image: DC Thomson

Elgin Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English said: “We aim to develop the designs of the Elgin Town Hall next year and work on site to start in 2025.

“We are committed to supporting the charity who runs the town hall to ensure they can serve their customers when construction is ongoing.

“Meanwhile for phase two, we are hoping to start the main redevelopment works for Grant Lodge early 2026.

“The next nine months will be crucial.

“Of course with work still to be done, this is just a guide target.”

‘It is a guide’

Earlier this year, Claire English, Cultural Quarter Project Manager at the Moray towns summit. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Media

The Press and Journal asked her about the 2026 target set for both buildings in the Elgin town centre masterplan.

Claire who only joined the council last year replied: “The masterplan was an aspirational vision for the Elgin town centre.

“The Culture Quarter fits in the overarching vision but it is a Moray Growth Deal.

“Each project has its own delivery plan.

“We are aiming for these times at the moment to start construction when I have mentioned.”

Plans for two Elgin buildings

Elgin Town Hall.

Hall transformation

Elgin Town Hall is being transformed into a “cultural and creative learning and entertainment centre.”

The premises could include a small cinema space, rehearsal rooms and learning spaces for creative industries.

New life for Grant Lodge

 

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park in Elgin.

The currently empty Grant Lodge will be also refurbished and turned into a high-quality food and drink heritage visitor experience by 2026, attracting 50,000 visitors per year.

It is hoped the building would also signpost Moray’s wealth of attractions and activities.

Artist impression of Grant Lodge in Elgin.

Work ongoing on final business cases

The delivery of these projects might change as work is ongoing to create updated business cases.

Claire added: “We have reviewed the old proposals. It is all about developing viable cases for the projects.

“We need to ensure the buildings are sustainable and make the impact we need once redeveloped to be part of the Moray Growth Deal and wider culture sector.

“They will remain linked to the Elgin town centre masterplan but the details how it will be developed and what’s inside these buildings might change.”

What is the Elgin Cultural Quarter consultation?

Moray Council has commissioned Oberlanders Architects and LUC Landscape Architects.

They are looking at how the Cultural Quarter will integrate with various existing sites. These include Elgin Museum and Elgin Cathedral.

An idea for a ‘cultural avenue’ has been tabled by architects.

On Friday, a consultation will take place at Elgin Library from 11am until 7pm.

The public will able to express their views on the initial proposals.

Mrs English explained: “It’s about making sure the new spaces we create are properly linked together and there’s safe walking and cycling and driving routes and they all connect with all the other cultural and existing facilities in the town.

“We’ve had initial discussions and these proposals are at a very early stage.

“Primarily the architects have been looking at an idea of a cultural avenue.

“That will be located from the cathedral to the town hall and they’ve been looking at how they would kind of make that work. Then there would be a kind of oval that then links around to incorporate the museum and coming back round at the town hall.

The Future of Elgin

