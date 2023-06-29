Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work at two major buildings revealed

Council officials have revealed when they hope to begin work to transform two Elgin town centre buildings as part of the Cultural Quarter.

The £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It includes plans to redevelop Elgin Town Hall, bring Grant Lodge back into use and leverage private investment into a possible hotel site which is still to be determined.

For the first time, it has emerged the local authority is hoping work will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall in 2025, Early 2026 is earmarked for the transformation of Grant Lodge.

Elgin Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English said: “We aim to develop the designs of the Elgin Town Hall next year and work on site to start in 2025.

“We are committed to supporting the charity who runs the town hall to ensure they can serve their customers when construction is ongoing.

“Meanwhile for phase two, we are hoping to start the main redevelopment works for Grant Lodge early 2026.

“The next nine months will be crucial.

“Of course with work still to be done, this is just a guide target.”

‘It is a guide’

The Press and Journal asked her about the 2026 target set for both buildings in the Elgin town centre masterplan.

Claire who only joined the council last year replied: “The masterplan was an aspirational vision for the Elgin town centre.

“The Culture Quarter fits in the overarching vision but it is a Moray Growth Deal.

“Each project has its own delivery plan.

“We are aiming for these times at the moment to start construction when I have mentioned.”

Plans for two Elgin buildings

Hall transformation

Elgin Town Hall is being transformed into a “cultural and creative learning and entertainment centre.”

The premises could include a small cinema space, rehearsal rooms and learning spaces for creative industries.

New life for Grant Lodge

The currently empty Grant Lodge will be also refurbished and turned into a high-quality food and drink heritage visitor experience by 2026, attracting 50,000 visitors per year.

It is hoped the building would also signpost Moray’s wealth of attractions and activities.

Work ongoing on final business cases

The delivery of these projects might change as work is ongoing to create updated business cases.

Claire added: “We have reviewed the old proposals. It is all about developing viable cases for the projects.

“We need to ensure the buildings are sustainable and make the impact we need once redeveloped to be part of the Moray Growth Deal and wider culture sector.

“They will remain linked to the Elgin town centre masterplan but the details how it will be developed and what’s inside these buildings might change.”

What is the Elgin Cultural Quarter consultation?

Moray Council has commissioned Oberlanders Architects and LUC Landscape Architects.

They are looking at how the Cultural Quarter will integrate with various existing sites. These include Elgin Museum and Elgin Cathedral.

On Friday, a consultation will take place at Elgin Library from 11am until 7pm.

The public will able to express their views on the initial proposals.

Mrs English explained: “It’s about making sure the new spaces we create are properly linked together and there’s safe walking and cycling and driving routes and they all connect with all the other cultural and existing facilities in the town.

“We’ve had initial discussions and these proposals are at a very early stage.

“Primarily the architects have been looking at an idea of a cultural avenue.

“That will be located from the cathedral to the town hall and they’ve been looking at how they would kind of make that work. Then there would be a kind of oval that then links around to incorporate the museum and coming back round at the town hall.