Neighbours fear new Elgin High Street takeaway could be smelly and cause parking problems

Complaints have been lodged about plans for a new Elgin High Street takeaway amidst worries it could be too smelly, add to parking problems and cause anti-social behaviour.

There are also updates on plans for the extension to Elgin High School, Pinz has got permission to expand and Against the Grain want to open later.

All these and more feature in the latest Planning Ahead for Moray, where every week we trawl through all the documents being submitted and considered by council planners so you don’t have to.

It’s a particularly busy one this week, so lets get started right in the centre of Elgin…

OBJECTIONS: Worries about ‘smelly’ Elgin High Street takeaway proposals

Plans to convert the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently the Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway have attracted nine objections since they were submitted on October 11.

The building opposite the courthouse has been vacant for four years.

It is one of the units that has been dormant the longest, according to data compiled by the Press and Journal’s own Elgin town centre tracker.

Athmane Ziane has hopes to transform the estate agents into a takeaway. Drawings show plans to install a doner kebab machine and pizza oven.

However, objections have been submitted about the plans due to concerns about the smell, potential litter, existing parking issues in the area and worries about the rise of anti-social behaviour.

One objection reads: “I work in a nearby office and object to this proposal. Due to the parking as this is already a problem.

“Also the smell, which will not be good for our clients coming into our office. Also the litter which will come from it.

“There is enough takeaways around this area, one which is the same. No point having two the same.”

Another objection from a neighbour reads: “There is an abundance of takeaways on this side of town, one merely next door and another two doors down from them, and a third across the road.

“There is no need for another takeaway in this location. There is an over-development of takeaways should this be allowed.”

Moray Council has set a target date of December 9 for making a decision about the Elgin High Street takeaway plans.

APPROVED: Pinz expansion scores a strike

Extension plans from Pinz to create room for an expanded soft play area have been approved.

The firm has been a popular addition to Elgin after opening on the Moycroft Industrial Estate 10 years ago.

Proposals were submitted in April for the firm to create an extension where the beer garden has been.

Bosses want to create a larger and dedicated soft play area away from the main bowling alley.

Drawings show the new building will also include two separate party rooms as well as an extension for their existing kitchen facilities.

Some additional car park spaces are also being created as part of a reconfiguration of the existing area with trees planned to be planted.

SUBMITTED: Elgin High School extension plans move forward

The new Elgin High School was only opened in 2017, but already needs an extension due to it reaching bursting point.

Data published by the Scottish Government shows it is already at 93.7% of its capacity – behind only the new Lossiemouth High and Bishopmill Primary in Moray.

Funding was secured for the extension last year after Moray Council decided to accelerate the project.

The local authority has now submitted a screening opinion to planners. The document is a technical process to determine how much paperwork needs to be submitted as part of the final plans, which are yet to be filed.

It is expected that the extension will cater for an additional 250 to 320 pupils.

Initial timelines for the project were for construction to begin early next year. It is hoped the new building will be open by August 2026.

Moray Council is funding the anticipated £15 million construction costs. The Scottish Government is providing 25 years of funding for the upkeep once complete.

APPROVED: Buckie caravan park gets permission to expand

Strathlene Caravan Park near Buckie has secured permission to create space for 20 additional caravans.

Sepa initially objected to the proposals due to worries the land identified could be vulnerable to coastal flooding.

However, the environment agency dropped its objection after it was clarified the site was already used by touring caravans.

Drawings show most of the new pitches are at the rear and eastern boundary of the existing caravan park.

In a report, council planner Iain Drummond wrote: “In this case the caravan site has been operating for a long time and the land is zoned as a tourist facility where continued use as a caravan site is encouraged.

“The proposed caravans will be located on disused areas of rough grass, which essentially constitutes vacant ground within the settlement.”

SUBMITTED: Against the Grain want to extend opening hours

Tap room Against the Grain has been a popular fixture in Elgin town centre since opening six years ago.

The Batchen Street business has found a niche offering beers that are not available elsewhere in the area.

Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan this year told the Press and Journal they believe its success has been down to its “cosy environment”.

In April we revealed Against the Grain got permission to make internal alterations that could create extra seating and toilets.

Now the firm has submitted documents asking for permission to extend their opening hours.

The opening times are currently restricted to 12noon to 10pm, seven days. Against the Grain wants to be able to open from 10am to 11pm, seven days.

If approved, the changes would not necessarily mean the business would be open every day at those times but would give them permission to do so if they wanted.

Read more from Elgin