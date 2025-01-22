Against the Grain: Look inside Elgin town centre bar after makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Against the Grain: Look inside Elgin town centre bar after makeover

In 2018, Against the Grain first opened its doors on Batchen Street. Since then, it has been a hit in Elgin town centre.

Directors Callum Buchan and Anthony Fitzgerald delighted with Against the Grain reopening after a makeover. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

An Elgin town centre bar has reopened after a major makeover.

Since 2018, Against the Grain has been a popular spot for beer connoisseurs.

The craft beer shop and taproom was from Ant Fitzgerald’s dream for a cosy beer venue.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversees the business.

In recent years, they have brainstormed ideas about how to upgrade their facilities at 25 Batchen Street.

Directors Callum Buchan and Anthony Fitzgerald pictured inside Against the Grain. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last year, we reported how the bar was looking to increase seating and install new toilets.

Against the Grain: Open for business

The bar is now open for business again after the makeover was completed.

The seating capacity has been doubled from 20 to 40 people, and the number of toilets increased from one to three.

Against the Grain has just undergone a makeover which has included new seats to increase the capacity. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The renovation also included installing new windows and a new heating system.

The total cost of the makeover is estimated to be between £13,000 and £15,000.

Directors Callum Buchan and Anthony Fitzgerald pictured. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The business is receiving a grant from the Moray Town Centre Capital Grant Scheme which covers up to 50% of the costs.

This fund is designed to encourage redevelopment, support existing and new businesses and much more.

Against the Grain pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Director Juliette Buchan is delighted with the upgrades.

And the focus remains on staying true to the community feeling which has been instrumental in their success.

Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.

Juliette said: “We have been wanting to give the premises a bit of a revamp for a little while.

“So it is great to have more toilets and double the capacity which will especially be helpful on Saturdays.

“It is all about ensuring the bar keeps its community feeling and cosy environment.”

The bar is a popular spot on Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Thanks to Elgin Bid for their help with the funding application.

“Thanks to the landlord too for being so really supportive with everything.

“We are happy with the renovation and delighted to have people back.”

Pictures inside Against the Grain

The capacity has been doubled inside the bar. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The business has new windows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The array of beers on sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The bar area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation