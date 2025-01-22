Against the Grain: Look inside Elgin town centre bar after makeover

An Elgin town centre bar has reopened after a major makeover.

Since 2018, Against the Grain has been a popular spot for beer connoisseurs.

The craft beer shop and taproom was from Ant Fitzgerald’s dream for a cosy beer venue.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversees the business.

In recent years, they have brainstormed ideas about how to upgrade their facilities at 25 Batchen Street.

Last year, we reported how the bar was looking to increase seating and install new toilets.

Against the Grain: Open for business

The bar is now open for business again after the makeover was completed.

The seating capacity has been doubled from 20 to 40 people, and the number of toilets increased from one to three.

The renovation also included installing new windows and a new heating system.

The total cost of the makeover is estimated to be between £13,000 and £15,000.

The business is receiving a grant from the Moray Town Centre Capital Grant Scheme which covers up to 50% of the costs.

This fund is designed to encourage redevelopment, support existing and new businesses and much more.

Director Juliette Buchan is delighted with the upgrades.

And the focus remains on staying true to the community feeling which has been instrumental in their success.

Juliette said: “We have been wanting to give the premises a bit of a revamp for a little while.

“So it is great to have more toilets and double the capacity which will especially be helpful on Saturdays.

“It is all about ensuring the bar keeps its community feeling and cosy environment.”

She added: “Thanks to Elgin Bid for their help with the funding application.

“Thanks to the landlord too for being so really supportive with everything.

“We are happy with the renovation and delighted to have people back.”

Pictures inside Against the Grain

Read more about Elgin: