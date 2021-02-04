Elgin town centre: Permanent gates installed to allow for easy street closures in future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New gates have been installed in Elgin to enable the town centre to be more easily pedestrianised in the future.

The High Street and some surrounding roads were closed for several months last year to give shoppers more room for social distancing before the scheme was dropped amid concerns from businesses.

At the time, Moray Council staff had to set up and take away cones and signs each day for the closures.

Permanent gates have now been erected at both ends of the High Street, which may be used in the future to close the road for possible parades, street markets or if coronavirus restrictions require them again.

However, Moray Council has stressed it currently does not have any plans to close the High Street to traffic.

Transportation manager Nicola Moss said: “These new gates allow us the capability to reduce access to Elgin High Street for a variety of reasons, be it for planned community events or pandemic-related issues, quickly and safely.

“Businesses in the area were consulted on the Spaces for People programme in 2020 and the introduction of a permanent feature, albeit one that won’t be in use all the time, is the outcome from our learning over that period.

“As is the case currently, any planned and organised closures roads will continue to be listed on our website.”