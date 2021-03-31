Piping stalwart who lived life to the full dies aged 98

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Margaret Stoddart (nee Sutherland), a prominent figure in bagpiping, has died aged 98.

Born in 1922 in Edinburgh, where she remained throughout her life, Mrs Stoddart was the daughter of James Sutherland, former Pipe Major of the 1st Seaforth Highlanders and the 5th Royal Scots.

It was at school in the Stockbridge area of the capital that her love of the arts, music and politics flourished.

She took a keen interest in many things, including amateur dramatics, painting, writing poetry and music.

She loved all things Highland and was, in particular, an avid fan of the Highland bagpipe.

Her professional career was with the Post Office, where she served as chief supervisor in the telecoms section.

A life member of the 1745 Association, Mrs Stoddart became an integral part of several bagpipe societies, including The Piobaireachd Society, The Highland Pipers and The Eagle Pipers, serving as secretary of the latter.

Her interest in the pipes, while in her blood, was further fuelled when she met and eventually married Pipe Major George Stoddart BEM in 1972.

George Stoddart was famous in his own right and was for many years the lone piper when the Edinburgh Military Tattoo first started.

George died in 1990 but Margaret continued to be a social force to be reckoned with, making regular road trips with other piping widows.

Margaret survived them all, staying in the family flat at Comely Bank until she could no longer cope with the stairs.

She moved into a local care home where she kept in regular touch with family and friends.

She remained bright and alert but 2020 undoubtedly took its toll.

Lisa Scott, who gave the eulogy at her “Aunty Margaret’s” funeral said: “Isolation and the lack of human contact hit Margaret hard and the onset of dementia took hold.

“Margaret was a thoroughly modern woman who was probably well ahead of her time.

“‘This is your life, live it as you see fit but take care of the people who care for you’ was one of her mantras.

“She cared deeply for people in her wide and expansive circle, never sending you off from her home without a hug and a kiss.

“She was an awesome, caring, beautiful, thought provoking and interesting person.”

Covid funeral restrictions saw a small personal family tribute with friends being able to join online, in anticipation of being able to properly celebrate a life lived to the full when circumstances allow.