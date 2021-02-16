Helicopter being drafted in at Argyll landslide blackspot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A helicopter has been drafted in as part of the latest efforts to tackle landslides at the notorious Rest and Be Thankful road in Argyll.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said traffic management will be underway on Thursday and Friday, February 25 and 26 on the A83 at Glen Croe.

The plan is to stabilise the slope by creating woodland, reducing the risk of landslides.

It is a partnership effort between FLS, Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland.

Before planting on the slopes begins in October, old deer fencing will be removed and new fencing installed along the 5.6mile site.

Materials will be lifted in by helicopter, which will have to fly close to the road, halting traffic.

James Hand, operations forester with FLS, said: “The idea will be to replace the old deer fencing but on such a challenging site, we’re going to need the help of a helicopter to get the materials in place – and to take away the waste.

“We’ll be starting with the ‘uphill’ sections so the helicopter will be able to safely fly within the site boundary. However, for public safety, we will need to stop traffic for short periods – eight to 10 minutes at most – when the helicopter is moving materials in to position for work on the roadside section.

“This will only be as and when required and we will do our best to keep stoppages to a minimum. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this might cause.”

The final two stages will begin in May. The first flights will take place on February 25 and 26 with flying time between 7.30am and 4.30pm.