Rush hour trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen affected by signalling fault

A number of morning rush hour trains were affected by a signalling fault at Markinch on Tuesday.

The rail company confirmed the issue on social media at 6.30am.

Some train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were delayed or revised as a result, as well as services via Perth.

The fault was resolved at around 7:30am with services able to recommence.

ScotRail confirmed that employees were on site at Markinch working to fix the signalling fault.

Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.

The company arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes at no extra cost until 8:30am.

