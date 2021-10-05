Rush hour trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen affected by signalling fault

A number of morning rush hour trains were affected by a signalling fault at Markinch on Tuesday.
The rail company confirmed the issue on social media at 6.30am.
Some train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were delayed or revised as a result, as well as services via Perth.
The fault was resolved at around 7:30am with services able to recommence.
ScotRail confirmed that employees were on site at Markinch working to fix the signalling fault.
Travellers can check if a planned journey is possible on the National Rail enquiries real-time journey planner.
The company arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes at no extra cost until 8:30am.
