Aberdeenshire first council in Scotland to offer choice of cashless payments in car parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire first council in Scotland to offer choice of cashless payments in car parks

By Lottie Hood
March 31, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 1:44 pm
Aberdeenshire Council is to become the first local authority in Scotland to offer a choice of cashless payment methods in its carparks. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council is to become the first local authority in Scotland to offer a choice of cashless payment methods in its carparks. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Council has become the first local authority in Scotland to offer a choice of cashless payment methods in its car parks.

Motorists will be able to use the apps RingGo or PayByPhone for making payments in car parks from April 1.

Coins and cards will also still continue to be an option at all car parks.

Location codes for car parks will be the same on both platforms but a number nine will need to be added to the start of the codes already in place to enable this change.

Creating a better customer experience

RingGo was first introduced in Aberdeenshire in March 2017. Despite working well, it has been acknowledged that some motorists prefer to use other cashless parking providers.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure, said: “By working in tandem with the two systems it will provide a far better method of payment to those using our many car-parks.

“By providing that choice, it will help us create the best possible customer experience and offer additional reliability and efficiencies for us as the operator.”

These changes will also be in place at the car parks in OldMeldrum and Turriff. While they have restricted time periods and no parking tarriffs, users will have the chance to register parking sessions via RingGo or PayByPhone.

The changes are set to be in place on Friday, April 1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal