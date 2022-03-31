Aberdeenshire first council in Scotland to offer choice of cashless payments in car parks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council has become the first local authority in Scotland to offer a choice of cashless payment methods in its car parks.

Motorists will be able to use the apps RingGo or PayByPhone for making payments in car parks from April 1.

Coins and cards will also still continue to be an option at all car parks.

Location codes for car parks will be the same on both platforms but a number nine will need to be added to the start of the codes already in place to enable this change.

Creating a better customer experience

RingGo was first introduced in Aberdeenshire in March 2017. Despite working well, it has been acknowledged that some motorists prefer to use other cashless parking providers.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure, said: “By working in tandem with the two systems it will provide a far better method of payment to those using our many car-parks.

“By providing that choice, it will help us create the best possible customer experience and offer additional reliability and efficiencies for us as the operator.”

These changes will also be in place at the car parks in OldMeldrum and Turriff. While they have restricted time periods and no parking tarriffs, users will have the chance to register parking sessions via RingGo or PayByPhone.

The changes are set to be in place on Friday, April 1.