ScotRail introduces new Sunday timetable following mass cancellations and travel chaos last weekend

ScotRail has announced changes to its Sunday timetable beginning on June 5 following travel chaos and hundreds of cancellations last weekend.

The train operator is currently embroiled in an ongoing pay dispute with its 1,200 drivers after many refused to work overtime or on days off.

The new Sunday timetable will mean only two trains will travel between Inverness and Wick, one leaving Inverness at 5.54pm and one leaving Wick at 11.58am.

Passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness have a choice of only four services travelling from each city.

However, travellers to Glasgow and Edinburgh from Inverness will only have the option of either one morning or one afternoon service for each city.

Due to driver shortages, ScotRail decided to implement an emergency timetable, which cut daily services by a third, causing passenger panic and upset.

The new timetable reduced train services across Scotland by around 1,100 a week.

While passengers were able to check the new timetables for Monday to Friday and Saturdays, due to time constraints, ScotRail could not introduce a new one for Sunday.

This meant normal Sunday services were shown to passengers but were impacted by hundreds of cancellations due to the lack of drivers to staff the routes.

On Sunday, May 29, over 320 train services were cancelled but having learned from this, ScotRail has now announced a reduced Sunday timetable.

It will be in place for the foreseeable future until ScotRail and the driver’s union, Aslef, work out an agreement that allows drivers to return to work.

Last week, the train operator offered a pay increase of 4.2% to drivers, which was rejected yesterday.

‘Temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability’

Passengers in Aberdeen travelling to Glasgow have six optional services throughout the day, while only four services will travel to Edinburgh.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery director, said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers.

“We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet Aslef but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.”

To find out how the new timetable affects your journey, visit the ScotRail website.