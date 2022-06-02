ScotRail introduces new Sunday timetable following mass cancellations and travel chaos last weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail introduces new Sunday timetable following mass cancellations and travel chaos last weekend

By Ross Hempseed
June 2, 2022, 4:10 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 4:46 pm
Scotrail sunday timetable
A ScotRail train at Aberdeen railway station. Picture by Kami Thomson.

ScotRail has announced changes to its Sunday timetable beginning on June 5 following travel chaos and hundreds of cancellations last weekend.

The train operator is currently embroiled in an ongoing pay dispute with its 1,200 drivers after many refused to work overtime or on days off.

The new Sunday timetable will mean only two trains will travel between Inverness and Wick, one leaving Inverness at 5.54pm and one leaving Wick at 11.58am.

Passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Inverness have a choice of only four services travelling from each city.

New train services being put on by ScotRail on Sunday. Picture by DCT Media.

However, travellers to Glasgow and Edinburgh from Inverness will only have the option of either one morning or one afternoon service for each city.

Due to driver shortages, ScotRail decided to implement an emergency timetable, which cut daily services by a third, causing passenger panic and upset.

The new timetable reduced train services across Scotland by around 1,100 a week.

While passengers were able to check the new timetables for Monday to Friday and Saturdays, due to time constraints, ScotRail could not introduce a new one for Sunday.

This meant normal Sunday services were shown to passengers but were impacted by hundreds of cancellations due to the lack of drivers to staff the routes.

On Sunday, May 29, over 320 train services were cancelled but having learned from this, ScotRail has now announced a reduced Sunday timetable.

A Scotrail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

It will be in place for the foreseeable future until ScotRail and the driver’s union, Aslef, work out an agreement that allows drivers to return to work.

Last week, the train operator offered a pay increase of 4.2% to drivers, which was rejected yesterday.

‘Temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability’

Passengers in Aberdeen travelling to Glasgow have six optional services throughout the day, while only four services will travel to Edinburgh.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery director, said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers.

“We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet Aslef but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.”

To find out how the new timetable affects your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

[[title]]

[[text]]

