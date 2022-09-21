Energy cap could help save businesses in crisis amid claims one in six plan to ‘shrink, shut or sell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Energy cap could help save businesses in crisis amid claims one in six plan to ‘shrink, shut or sell’

By Lottie Hood
September 21, 2022, 8:55 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 9:55 am
Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to announce an energy price cap for businesses today. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to announce an energy price cap for businesses today. Picture by Darrell Benns.

An industry boss is hopeful the new price cap on energy bills could save many businesses after one in six were planning to “‘shrink, shut or sell” in the next month.

Ruth McElroy from the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland has said over 96% of businesses in Scotland are concerned about their energy bills.

Over 49% are “extremely concerned” and have made plans to reduce or shut their businesses in the next month.

However, she said the announcement from the UK Government of a price cap on energy prices for businesses could help save firms in crisis.

The outlined support is to help companies, charities and public sector organisations for six months from October 1.

It follows after many local businesses have had to close or shrink after struggling with the increasing costs.

Nearly half of Scottish small businesses are ‘extremely’ concerned about energy bills

The support will put a cap on energy prices for businesses that would half the rates they pay this winter joining household energy bills which will be capped at £2,500 from October.

The “supported wholesale price” is expected to be £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

The Aberdeen Northern Hotel accommodation has closed due to recent rise in energy costs.

Ms McElroy from the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, said it was a much needed change in approach from the government.

Speaking on GMS this morning, Ms McElroy said: “We’re very happy about what we’ve seen so far.

“The government has recognised the case that we’ve been making for some time now that it is appropriate and right to treat small businesses as though they are on the same footing or similar footing at least, to household consumers rather than big corporate.

“That they have different needs. We are very hopeful about the introduction of a price cap although have some questions about how that will practically roll out.”

In their most recent report published a few weeks ago, she said 96% of businesses had some level of concern about their energy bills will 49% of them in Scotland saying they were “extremely concerned”.

Carrying out this research throughout the whole of the UK, they found that the level of concern and the rise in prices were consistently worse in Scotland.

Ministers have said firms, schools, hospitals, charities and other non-domestic consumers will be covered by the scheme.

Costs have increased by up to 600%

Some business’s energy bills have gone up by 400-600%. Suppled by Jacob King/PA Wire.

Ms McElroy added: “It is a practical reality of life that it is colder, darker and wetter up here but also we do have a significant amount of businesses that exist, as you point out, on off grid heating oil to power their businesses.

“It’s important to remember in all this that we have just come out of two years of crisis with the Covid pandemic so certainly this is an extremely unwelcome additional burden.

“Businesses have already depleted a lot of the reserves they had built up before the pandemic.

“We’re seeing members having costs increases of 400-600% which obviously is a huge amount of money that they’re having to find.

“So we’re seeing that one in six businesses have recently told us that they plan to either shrink, shut or sell within the next month or they are seriously considering it.”

Hebrides hotel owner would have to raise cheapest room prices by £305

She said this could have an impact on “potentially thousands of jobs” especially in rural communities where local businesses are the “cornerstones of their economies”.

Ms McElroy added: “If the local shop in a small village in one of our rural communities disappears, that leaves a massive hole that communities will struggle to fill which will have a significant impact on everyday lives.”

“We’re hopeful. We’re making the case that help should come as soon as humanly possible.”

Guy Adams and Teresa Jenkins, owners of the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel.

Some business owners have already said the six-month review is not practical.

Guy Adams owner of Isle of Barra Beach Hotel told Radio 4 he has been quoted the “equivalent of 377.66% increase” for his energy bills.

He said: “It would probably most likely have finished us off simply because it would not just have been that one bill, all our suppliers would have been getting roughly the same.

“At present, our cheapest room rate is at £110 a night. We would have had to raise that to £415 per night. Literally that’s the cheapest rate and there just aren’t the people who would have paid that sort of money.

“The government isn’t allowing for us. We’re a seasonal hotel and we close at the end of this month and then we open again in May.

Calls on the Scottish Government to do more

Business leaders have called on Nicola Sturgeon to have better dialogue with businesses. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

“We are now getting people asking us for our prices to do bookings for May next year. Am I to work on the fact that this will continue or am I to work on the fact that it won’t continue?

“In which case am I still in the absolutely impossible case as to how do I do quotes to agents and people wanting to book.

“I think the fact that it is going to be reviewed in six months is not practical and also it will also take the rates up considerably more than most people are prepared to pay.

“They’ll be paying rates that they would expect to pay in London they will not be paying rates that they expect to pay in the Hebrides.”

Meanwhile, business leaders in Scotland have called on Nicola Sturgeon to work better with businesses claiming there is not enough dialogue with Scottish Ministers.

The head of the Confederation of the British Industry, Tony Danker, told the Scotsman he had “yet to hear” appropriate measures to help firms. He said they needed to show more concern for businesses struggling as they had for households.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Two men in their thirties were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A9 on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash
Jacalyn Margittay died in a crash on the A9 on Friday (Police Scotland/PA)
Crash victim was American woman visiting loved ones in Scotland
A snow blizzard combined with high winds covers the A98 in Buckie, Moray in the winter of 2021. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Will there be snow on roads before the end of September?
0
The latest figures on domestic abuse related charges have been published (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Number of domestic abuse charges reported to prosecutors falls
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned there could be a difficult winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf: NHS in Scotland facing ‘exceptionally difficult’ winter
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jill Barclay. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man, 22, appears in court over death of Aberdeen woman
A number of medicines have been accepted for use in Scotland (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Cannabis-based medicine among drugs approved for use in Scotland
Dozens of ducks were attacked (Peter Byrne/PA)
Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs
John Ward died earlier this month (Police Scotland/PA)
83-year-old dog walker who died after being hit by lorry named
A man has died following a crash in the Highlands on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Elderly man dies following crash in Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks