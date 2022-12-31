Wounded Highlanders: Meet the Highland Games team making sport accessible to injured veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Wounded Highlanders: Meet the Highland Games team making sport accessible to injured veterans

By Ellie Milne
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Wounded Highlanders' team members Trish Lawson, David Williams, Jim Holborn, Kevin Buie, Kieran Woods, Mark Tonner and David Dent. Image: Wounded Highlanders.
Wounded Highlanders' team members Trish Lawson, David Williams, Jim Holborn, Kevin Buie, Kieran Woods, Mark Tonner and David Dent. Image: Wounded Highlanders.

The Wounded Highlanders team of disabled veterans are on a mission to open up the world of sport to all who were injured during military service.

Jim Holborn, the founder of the “band of brothers” team, had his first taste of the event in 2019 when he and other disabled athletes were invited to compete at the Mey Highland Games as part of the Help for Heroes charity team.

“I love everything about the Highland Games,” he said. “Once I’m actually out in the competition, my favourite event would be the light hammer and the caber, which is the showstopper – everyone comes to see the caber toss.”

Jim Holborn the founder of the Wounded Highlanders. Image: Wounded Highlanders.

This experience led the Sunderland resident to start the Wounded Highlanders – which now classes the Mey event in Caithness as its home games.

He said: “We started training as friends, more than anything, and then everyone was showing interest in the Highland Games.

“We have lads who are in wheelchairs, people with amputations and others with brain injuries, so we had to adapt how each individual person would compete without changing any of the rules.

“It just went from there.”

Opening the door to more veterans

The 41-year-old served in the army for almost 10 years until a parachuting accident damaged his left knee and ankle.

“I know how important sport was to my recovery,” he said. “I think it’s important for everyone, not just people suffering from a disability.

“Sport and physical activity can be a brilliant aid towards recovery and a happy and healthy life. If you’re happy in the mind, the body will follow.

Members of the team met King Charles, who was Duke of Rothesay at the time, at the Mey Highland Games. Image: Wounded Highlanders.

“I want to open the door to more veterans, even if they just come along for a look and try it out. It’s a chance to feel normal again and speak to like-minded people with similar injuries and the same background.”

The Wounded Highlanders, who work alongside the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, also provided an outlet for its 18 athletes during lockdown with daily video calls set up so they could all train together virtually.

During this time, they would also share videos online to show the public how they have adapted each event for the team’s athletes.

‘A great community to be part of’

For team member David Dent, the Highland Games are an important part of his Scottish culture.

He had been active in parasports since leaving the military and jumped at the opportunity to compete with fellow veterans at Mey Highland Games three years ago.

“The teamwork is great and the fact we all support each other, irrespective of injury, makes it a great community to be part of,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean you don’t focus on personal achievement. We’ve had some great results – being part of team taking world records is very satisfying.”

David Dent taking part in one of the Highland Games events. Image: David Dent.

Mr Dent, who was became an MBE this year, worked in the army medical services when he was injured in a blast from a missile.

He said: “It’s caused neurological disfunction and progressively over time my mobility has been badly affected, so I use a wheelchair.”

The 56-year-old is now a world record holder in shot put, using a throwing frame when competing due to his wheelchair use.

“I think people seeing what you can achieve also gives great satisfaction,” he said. “The other favourite would be tossing the caber, I think because people think I can’t do it sitting from a wheelchair.

“It was surprising for some people, a pleasant surprise. The organisers have been really open and I think they can see the effort, diligence and training we all put in – that military mindset. I think people enjoy seeing that.”

‘Doing something positive’

Team member Mark Tonner. Image: Wounded Highlanders.

Another member of the team, David Williams, had always wanted to compete in the Highland Games, but was always on exercise or deployed during the season.

The army veteran, from South Wales, was medically discharged in January 2018 after being diagnosed with PTSD, Asperger’s and borderline personality disorder.

Alongside his business, the Wounded Highlanders has given him something positive to focus on since his 10-year army career came to an end.

“The guys are awesome,” he said. “It’s good to meet up with them, get out of the house and do something positive – rather than crawling into your world of pain.

“I like how there’s a different challenge at every Highland Games event. The caber throw is a favourite, it’s so satisfying when it goes over, you just never know if it’s going to go.

“Hammer is brilliant as well, it’s a beautiful thing. When you hit it right and it just flies, that is lovely.”

Looking to the future

David Dent, Kevin Buie, Mark Tonner, Jim Holborn, Trish Lawson and David Williams. Image: Wounded Highlanders.

Looking ahead, Mr Holborn hopes the team will be able to keep expanding and compete in even more Highland Games events.

“We’re just trying to build up our reputation and branch out to more games,” he said. “We think next year will be a big year for us.”

Mr Dent added: “Jim and the team have made this an accessible sport – made it open to people with a disability. It’s been made possible due to a combination of a receptive organisation, hard work to get it right and the team with Jim’s lead and passion.

“I hope it encourages opportunities in other games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Man in serious condition after New Year’s Day attack in Glasgow
Emergency services at the scene of the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth (Elaine Blair/Twitter/PA)
John Swinney ‘concerned’ after early-morning hotel blaze
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway line between Glasgow and Carlisle to remain closed until Friday
Several babies were born in Scotland shortly after the bells (PA)
Parents celebrate special start to 2023 with arrival of new year babies
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Flooding caused a landslip south of Carstairs (Network Rail/PA)
Railway lines closed after heavy rain causes damage
The body of a man has been recovered from the Water of Leith at Saughtonhall Avenue (Streetview/PA)
Body found in search for missing Edinburgh man
The crash occurred in Glasgow on Friday morning (PA)
Police officer taken to hospital after crash
Average house prices in Scotland have risen by more than £23,000 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Average house price up by more than £23,000, figures show
Police said no crime took place (PA)
Police investigating report of rape say no crime took place

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented