Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year

There’s no better time than around New Year’s to get out there and enjoy a refreshing nature walk, and there are plenty all around Elgin to choose from.

From brisk beaches to calming woodlands, Elgin is right in the middle of one of the best places in Scotland to explore some of the best the great outdoors has to offer.

So why not lace up your boots and try out some of these five ideas for great walks in nature, all within just a short distance of Elgin?

1. The Quarrelwood

Just to the west of Elgin and north of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road lies the Quarrelwood, a popular destination for walkers of all abilities.

The forest has all sorts of clearly marked-out routes throughout its trees, including the Elginia Trail, the Ancestor’s Trail and the Spynie Trail.

If you’re travelling by car, there are multiple car parks around the woodlands you can drive to to start your stroll.

One can be found on Brumley Brae, another just off Duffus Road, and there’s also the Leggat car park to the west of the Quarrelwood, which you can find by keeping an eye out for the green Forestry and Land Scotland sign.

While you’re adventuring through the forest, keep an eye out for wildlife like deer, and evidence of old quarries where fossils were once unearthed.

2. Loch Na Bo

Loch Na Bo, just to the south of Lhanbryde, is only a short drive away from Elgin for anyone wanting a relaxing lochside wander.

The short circuit around the manmade loch takes in views across the gorgeous waters of the loch itself, as well as plenty of woodland.

There is a car park you can drive to to start the walk just off the B9103 road, to the south of Lhanbryde and the A96.

There is waymarked path around the loch you can follow, as well as other routes through the forest you can take.

3.Millbuies Country Park

If you’re looking for another loch to walk around, why not take a short trip about four miles south of Elgin to Millbuies Country Park?

Located just off the A941 Elgin to Rothes road, there are plenty of opportunities to explore wonderful lochside and woodland trails here.

You can find the car park just east of the A941 by following the signs pointing to Millbuies — it has toilet facilities and picnic benches as well.

The route has plenty of scenic photo opportunities of impressive woodlands reflecting off the waters of Mullbuies Loch itself.

It should take around 45 minutes to enjoy the walk around the loch on average.

4. Spey Bay

If you’re after a coastal walk to enjoy, you can travel from Elgin north-east to Spey Bay in just over a 20-minute drive.

There’s plenty of parking available at the Spey Bay car park, just to the east of the mouth of the River Spey.

Enjoy a stroll along the beach’s pebbly shoreline, and keep an eye out for bottlenose dolphins jumping around in the waters of the Moray Firth.

Depending on the time of year, you’ll be able to find out more about the marvellous marine mammals at the nearby WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre.

5. Roseisle Forest

If you can’t decide on a coastal walk, or a woodland one, why not have both at Roseisle?

This forest lies a short journey west of Elgin and just south of Burghead.

There are plenty of signposted trails available suitable for all kinds of walkers, from short trips of 45 minutes to longer adventures that can last more than an hour and a half.

The Forestry and Land Scotland car park has seasonal toilet facilities, and plenty of parking.

Walkers here can enjoy ambling through the pines, before a refreshing seaside journey along the sandy shores of the beach.

And you can enjoy a bit of history on your day out here as well, as the coast in this area features the remains of pillboxes and anti-tank defences.

Some small sections of trail may be inaccessible due to storm damage at the time of writing.

