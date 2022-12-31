Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year

By Kieran Beattie
December 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

There’s no better time than around New Year’s to get out there and enjoy a refreshing nature walk, and there are plenty all around Elgin to choose from.

From brisk beaches to calming woodlands, Elgin is right in the middle of one of the best places in Scotland to explore some of the best the great outdoors has to offer.

So why not lace up your boots and try out some of these five ideas for great walks in nature, all within just a short distance of Elgin?

1. The Quarrelwood

The Quarrelwood is located just outside of Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/ DC Thomson.

Just to the west of Elgin and north of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road lies the Quarrelwood, a popular destination for walkers of all abilities.

The forest has all sorts of clearly marked-out routes throughout its trees, including the Elginia Trail, the Ancestor’s Trail and the Spynie Trail.

If you’re travelling by car, there are multiple car parks around the woodlands you can drive to to start your stroll.

There are all sorts of trails through he Quarrelwood for all abilities. Image: David Whittaker-Smith/DC Thomson.

One can be found on Brumley Brae, another just off Duffus Road, and there’s also the Leggat car park to the west of the Quarrelwood, which you can find by keeping an eye out for the green Forestry and Land Scotland sign.

While you’re adventuring through the forest, keep an eye out for wildlife like deer, and evidence of old quarries where fossils were once unearthed.

2. Loch Na Bo

Loch Na Bo offers all sorts of beautiful views all year round. Image: Dave Russell

Loch Na Bo, just to the south of Lhanbryde, is only a short drive away from Elgin for anyone wanting a relaxing lochside wander.

The short circuit around the manmade loch takes in views across the gorgeous waters of the loch itself, as well as plenty of woodland.

There is a car park you can drive to to start the walk just off the B9103 road, to the south of Lhanbryde and the A96.

There is waymarked path around the loch you can follow, as well as other routes through the forest you can take.

3.Millbuies Country Park

The bonnie banks of Millbuies Loch are wonderful for a stroll at all times of the year. Image: Judith McIntyre

If you’re looking for another loch to walk around, why not take a short trip about four miles south of Elgin to Millbuies Country Park?

Located just off the A941 Elgin to Rothes road, there are plenty of opportunities to explore wonderful lochside and woodland trails here.

You can find the car park just east of the A941 by following the signs pointing to Millbuies — it has toilet facilities and picnic benches as well.

Depending on the time of year, walkers will be able to spot anglers fishing in the loch. Image: Bill Maxwell.

The route has plenty of scenic photo opportunities of impressive woodlands reflecting off the waters of Mullbuies Loch itself.

It should take around 45 minutes to enjoy the walk around the loch on average.

4. Spey Bay

Spey Bay beach offers not just a bracing coastal walk, but a good chance to see bottlenose dolphins. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

If you’re after a coastal walk to enjoy, you can travel from Elgin north-east to Spey Bay in just over a 20-minute drive.

There’s plenty of parking available at the Spey Bay car park, just to the east of the mouth of the River Spey.

Enjoy a stroll along the beach’s pebbly shoreline, and keep an eye out for bottlenose dolphins jumping around in the waters of the Moray Firth.

Depending on the time of year, you’ll be able to find out more about the marvellous marine mammals at the nearby WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre. 

5. Roseisle Forest

A view of the beach from the edge of the Roseisle forest. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

If you can’t decide on a coastal walk, or a woodland one, why not have both at Roseisle?

This forest lies a short journey west of Elgin and just south of Burghead.

There are plenty of signposted trails available suitable for all kinds of walkers, from short trips of 45 minutes to longer adventures that can last more than an hour and a half.

Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

The Forestry and Land Scotland car park has seasonal toilet facilities, and plenty of parking.

Walkers here can enjoy ambling through the pines, before a refreshing seaside journey along the sandy shores of the beach.

And you can enjoy a bit of history on your day out here as well, as the coast in this area features the remains of pillboxes and anti-tank defences.

Some small sections of trail may be inaccessible due to storm damage at the time of writing.

More walks around Scotland:

 

Tags

