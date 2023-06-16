King’s Birthday Honours: MBE for deputy chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The deputy chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Carroll Buxton is recognised for her services to economic development in the Highlands and Islands.

The 59-year-old, based in Caithness, was nominated due to her work with HIE.

She has worked for the company for 31 years across various roles.

Ms Buxton graduated from Aberdeen University and has a postgraduate qualification in economic development.

Helping small businesses is key says Carroll Buxton

In her role, Ms Buxton has helped both big and small businesses in the Highlands and said helping smaller and more rural businesses has made a “massive difference”.

She praised the company she works for, saying: “I’ve worked for HIE for a long time ago and we support businesses and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

“It is an organisation that really does make a difference. Not just economically, but on the community development side.

“It’s an honour to work for them.”

HIE five

This week HIE helped to open the first innovation hub in the Highlands, hosting it at An Lòchran in Inverness.

Businesses have been able to test products and services via the 5G pop up portable service, aimed at helping communities adapt.

Ms Buxton said: “I’m not speechless often, but I absolutely was when I opened the letter. I feel very proud and privileged to work with such great people.

“I’ll probably reward myself with a glass of wine tonight.”

