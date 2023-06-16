King’s Birthday Honours: Highland charity worker recognised for 30 years of fighting loneliness by lending a friendly ear to mental health sufferers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s Birthday Honours: Highland charity worker recognised for 30 years of fighting loneliness by lending a friendly ear to mental health sufferers

David Stallard helped set up Befrienders Highland in the 1990s, offering compassion and friendship to those most vulnerable in the community.

By Denny Andonova
David Stallard BEM Fortrose
David Stallard received a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For more than 30 years, David Stallard has been devoted to helping people with ill mental health feel “valued and appreciated”.

The 73-year-old, from Fortrose, has been the driving force behind one of the biggest Highland charities that fights isolation and offers support to those most vulnerable.

Mr Stallard has been a pillar of strength for thousands of people over the years, having worked as a social worker across the Highlands, including Inverness and Fort William.

His greatest achievement, however, was helping set up Befrienders Highland which strives to reduce loneliness through the simple act of offering kindness and friendship.

Recognition from the King for dedication and hard work

The charity was launched in the 1990s after Mr Stallard and members of the Inverness Action for Mental Health group identified a gap in the support available for people with mental illnesses.

Led by his innovative and wide-reaching vision, Befrienders Highland has since grown from strength to strength – changing the lives of many by improving their self-esteem.

Mr Stallard has now been awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours in recognition of his remarkable work and character.

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said his time with the charity has been the most rewarding experience – having seen it grow and help so many.

Mr Stallard added: “I was touched to had been put forward by the charity that I helped set up and worked with for the last 30 years.

“I think one of the most important things the charity gives to people is a sense of being valued – showing them somebody likes them and wants to spend time with them.

“It’s been a very rewarding experience. I’ve put a lot of time and effort – and we have faced many challenges – but all of this has in some way brought us closer together.”

‘Most rewarding 30 years of helping people’

Befrienders Highland now support around 150 lonely or isolated people who suffer from ill mental health or memory loss.

The charity offers face-to-face, letter, email and telephone befriending with volunteers, reaching out to people in the most remote Highland areas.

As a convenor of the board, Mr Stallard laid the foundation of making Befrienders Highland a welcoming place where everyone is equals and highly regarded.

During his career, he has been awarded Highland Third Sector Initiative Board Trustee of the Year, while the charity has won HTSI Third Sector Organisation of the Year.

Mr Stallard added: “When we talk about anxiety and depression, people’s sense of their own self-worth is often very poor and we really try to help boost that.

“You can see the progress that people we’ve befriended make – from feeling anxious about even going out through the door to being able to go out and meet other groups.

“It’s been wonderful to see all of the friendships that people have formed over the years – both for the people who we have helped and the volunteers too.”

