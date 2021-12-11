Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accessibility improvement plans at Insch railway station could soon be on right track

By Kieran Beattie
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
The Nestrans plans for Insch railway station would result in lifts being installed for travellers such as those in wheelchairs.
Plans for £2.2 million of improvements at one of the least-accessible train stations in Scotland may soon be on the right track.

Insch Station in Aberdeenshire has been posing problems for those with mobility issues for years.

The stairs at Insch railway station
The platforms at Insch Railway station are not fully accessible to all users.

In 2007, Insch residents were told they would have to wait more than six years for improvements.

A page of the P&J, headline reads 'Off-track on station access for disabled'
The P&J in 2007.

But 14 years later, the situation remains the same.

It is currently the only station in the north-east where neither platform is accessible to all users, meaning some travellers have to transfer to other, accessible stations.

The nearest accessible station is around 15 miles away in Kintore.

And it’s not just those with mobility issues, such as wheelchair users, who face difficulties at the station.

Parents with pushchairs also face challenges, as do the elderly.

What’s being done to make it more accessible?

the Insch station sign
The station’s design has been described as not fit for the 21st century in terms of accessibility.

But change could soon be arriving at the Insch railway platforms.

The regional transport board Nestrans has been working to figure out the best solution for accessibility at the station.

It was awarded more than £38,000 in 2018 through the Local Rail Development Fund to help part-fund accessibility appraisal studies.

Following these studies, Nestrans agreed to move forward with recommendations for a plan to remove the current footbridge, and install a new footbridge with lifts.

This plan would cost an estimated £2.29 million.

A Nestrans report said this plan would provide a “step-free platform to platform access solution that would enable increased travel opportunities for all users at the station including, but not limited to, those with mobility impairments, the ageing population, and people with young children.”

‘This situation is completely unacceptable in the 21st century’

Peter Argyle, vice chairman of Nestrans and chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure committee, has called on Transport Scotland and Network Rail to “move swiftly and positively” to help make the proposals a reality.

Councillor Peter Argyle
Councillor Peter Argyle

He said: “I am pleased that all of the technical aspects of this comprehensive study have been accepted by Transport Scotland.

“Insch Station is recognised as one of the poorest in Scotland for access, with no step-free access to platform one, while the nearest fully accessible station is some 15 miles away at Kintore.

“I have long argued that this situation is completely unacceptable in the 21st century and have been very supportive of the work Nestrans has done, with the local community, to develop detailed proposals to tackle this problem.

“I hope that Transport Scotland and Network Rail will now respond swiftly and positively, accept the clear case that has been made and allow this essential work to proceed without delay.”

The platform stairs at Insch
Insch railway station.

Transport Scotland’s response

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said that the body welcomed the results of the studies by Nestrans to find out the best option for improving accessibility at Insch Station.

She said the Insch plans could be in line for funding from the UK Government’s Department for Transport (DFT).

She said: “Accessibility is a reserved matter under the devolution settlement and for rail accessibility, there is a DFT-sponsored fund; Access for All, that enables eligible projects to be supported.

“Transport Scotland welcome Nestrans’ feasibility studies in improving accessibility at Insch Station.

“However, Insch Station, along with other feasibility studies, will be considered as part of the wider prioritisation of infrastructure projects under Strategic Transport Projects Review Two, which is expected to be published later this winter.

“The DFT announced an accessibility audit for all UK stations and this is currently underway.

“This single methodology will provide a significant boost for people to plan their journeys by rail.”

And a spokesman for Network Rail added: “Accessibility improvements across Britain are funded by the DFT and delivered locally by ourselves and Transport Scotland.

“We work closely with Transport Scotland,  local government and our train operators to review accessibility at stations in Scotland and upgrade as many as possible for our customers.”

