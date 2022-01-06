Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Transport

Five tips for safe driving in snow and ice

By Kieran Beattie
January 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Driving in wintry conditions can be treacherous.
Driving in snow and icy weather can present some of the greatest dangers to motorists.

From busy dual carriageways to more remote rural roads, cold weather can cause all sorts of problems for drivers of all abilities all across Scotland.

Here are five tips to make sure you can get to your destination as safely as possible when driving in snow.

Clear your vehicle properly of snow and ice

Always make sure you can see out all your windows clearly before you set off.

It might seem obvious, but it’s crucial to make sure you get rid of the snow and ice coating your vehicle before you set off if it’s been sitting outside for a while.

As well as completely clearing all your windows of ice using de-icer or a scraper, it’s also important to make sure all of your vehicle’s lights are cleared too.

Another common mistake after periods of particularly heavy snowfall is not completely removing all the snow off the roof of your vehicle.

If you set off without doing so, it can slope off and block vision for yourself or other motorists.

Plan ahead and leave plenty of time for these pre-departure checks.

Beware of skidding and black ice

Icy patches, in particular black ice, can be hard to spot.

Icy conditions can greatly increase braking distances as cold road surfaces make it much more difficult for your vehicle’s tyres to grip efficiently.

Getting proper winter tyres fitted will significantly help with this, but there are other factors to keep in mind too.

With longer breaking distances, it’s important to leave a much larger gap between you and the vehicle in front than you would usually.

Keep an eye out for icy patches on the route ahead, and pay particular mind to the dangers of black ice, which is much more difficult to spot and can cause you to skid.

If you do find yourself skidding, take your foot off the accelerator and gently steer into the skid. Don’t stamp on the brakes.

During periods of heavy snow, dip your headlights

Putting your headlights on can help you stand out when it’s really snowy.

Driving through heavy snowfall can present all sorts of visual problems for motorists, both day and night.

To make sure you’re completely visible to other motorists, it’s a good idea to put your dipped headlights on, as regular sidelights might not be enough when it’s really snowy.

And if visibility gets particularly poor, to ensure other drivers can see where you are, put on your fog lights.

Be ready for conditions to rapidly change

It might seem like a sunny day when you leave, but always check ahead in case there’s bad weather on the way.

If you find yourself facing a drive in snow, even if it might seem fine when you set off, the fickle Scottish weather can change quickly.

Look up forecasts ahead of time, and if they look particularly bad, consider if your journey is absolutely necessary or not before setting off.

And when driving in snow, consider the state of winter maintenance on the roads you’re using to get to your destination.

Key roads may be well treated by grit, but back roads or side roads which have less traffic may be far more snowy or slippery if they’ve not been visited by a gritting team in some time.

Change your driving as conditions require

Snow and ice can cause your wheels to spin if you’re not careful.

Driving in snow is totally different to travelling on a dry road in warmer conditions.

The potential for your wheels spinning can be alleviated by being as gentle as possible with your acceleration if you’re on snow or ice.

As well as accelerating gently, you should move to higher gears quickly.

If you’re going down a hill, use a lower gear and try to avoid breaking unless you really need to.

And if you’re going up a hill, try your best to keep a consistent speed and not to change your gear during your ascent.

