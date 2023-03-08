‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea

By Kieran Beattie
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:44 pm
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.

“Is this for real?”, “This will never work”, and “Mad, mad, mad.” — the idea of bus lanes on North Deeside Road has proven very unpopular with our readership.

Last night, we revealed how both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils are considering various options for improving travel along the A93 road between the Granite City and Banchory, including new bus lanes along the busy route.

The two local authorities are looking at 18 miles of road, all the way from Corsee Road in Banchory to the west, to the end of the A93 at the junction of Wellington Place and South College Street in Aberdeen in the east.

The A93 transport corridor being looked at, highlighted in red, extends for 18 miles from Banchory to Aberdeen.

Although Aberdeenshire councillors are yet to have their say for their region, yesterday Aberdeen City councillors voted to ask their officers to carry out a “detailed appraisal” of various options for improving transport along the A93 in the city’s boundaries, including bus lanes.

Along with both eastbound and westbound bus lanes along the A93, other ideas on the table include two-way, segregated cycling routes, and a shared “footway” along the route between Culter and Banchory.

‘Absolutely no justification for the destruction required to create bus lanes’ on North Deeside Road, says readers

The Number 19 bus travelling along the A93 through Cults. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

After our article was published last night, our readership was quick to make their thoughts known on social media and on our website about the potential for bus lanes along North Deeside Road.

Many questioned where the space could be found along the route, which is rather narrow in a lot of places, and goes through many built-up areas of Aberdeen.

Although new bus lanes could result in faster bus journeys, other commenters argued efforts should instead be focused on improving existing public transport services.

One man wrote: “There are only two buses an hour to Banchory — absolutely no justification for the destruction required to create bus lanes unless the frequency is increased dramatically.

“I suppose a case could be argued for bus lanes as far as Peterculter, where there are six buses an hour.

“But how? There’s no space!”

The A93 North Deeside Road in Culter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Has our council gone mad?” asked another.

He said: “It’s a two-lane road at the moment, put in bus lanes and there will be no room for cars.”

One woman added: “Spend the money on providing actual bus services, then think about the bus lanes…”

While another asked: “Where are they going to get the money to pay for the installation/compulsory purchase orders of front walls and front gardens that are on both sides of this single road?”

‘Never mind the potholes…’

The A93 at the Rob Roy bridge in Culter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Quite a few of our readers said they’d prefer the councils look at improving the road surfaces of the A93.

“How about getting rid of the hundreds of potholes first?” one wrote.

But one commenter said that bus lanes could in fact be the ideal solution for road surface issues.

“Never mind the potholes,” he wrote.

“Put in bus lanes, and this will stop cars and lorries from going along the road.

“No more potholes. Genius!”

What about the old railway line?

FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater in 1954, along the now-closed Deeside Railway. Image: DC Thomson

Another common theme from reader’s comments was bemoaning the loss of the old Deeside Railway, which travels alongside the A93 North Deeside Road and is now a cycling and walking route called the Deeside Way.

“Why don’t they put in a railway? Oh, there was, but they got rid of it!” wrote one reader.

A cyclist on the Deeside Way, formerly the route of the Deeside Railway, in Garthdee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Another slightly sarcastic commenter wrote: “Perhaps a railway between Aberdeen and Banchory would work?

“Maybe even extend it all the way out to Ballater.

“There could be multiple stations through the Aberdeen suburbs as well as the towns and village along the route, making both Aberdeen and the countryside easily accessible to lots of people.

“But this is maybe just crazy talk. Nobody would ever consider doing that.”

Fears for getting people into the city

A bus lane on Holburn Street. Image: DC Thomson

Some readers also raised concerns that the introduction of more bus lanes could be off-putting for people wanting to visit or even live in Aberdeen.

“Great,” said one commenter.

“Another road into Aberdeen that will be made unworkable.

“It’s the doughnut effect — push all development outside of Aberdeen.

“Why does anyone want to go into Aberdeen anymore?”

“They seem intent on making this area less desirable to live in,” said another.

Find out more about the North Deeside Road bus lane ideas  here:

Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory

