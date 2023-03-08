‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Is this for real?”, “This will never work”, and “Mad, mad, mad.” — the idea of bus lanes on North Deeside Road has proven very unpopular with our readership.

Last night, we revealed how both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils are considering various options for improving travel along the A93 road between the Granite City and Banchory, including new bus lanes along the busy route.

The two local authorities are looking at 18 miles of road, all the way from Corsee Road in Banchory to the west, to the end of the A93 at the junction of Wellington Place and South College Street in Aberdeen in the east.

Although Aberdeenshire councillors are yet to have their say for their region, yesterday Aberdeen City councillors voted to ask their officers to carry out a “detailed appraisal” of various options for improving transport along the A93 in the city’s boundaries, including bus lanes.

Along with both eastbound and westbound bus lanes along the A93, other ideas on the table include two-way, segregated cycling routes, and a shared “footway” along the route between Culter and Banchory.

‘Absolutely no justification for the destruction required to create bus lanes’ on North Deeside Road, says readers

After our article was published last night, our readership was quick to make their thoughts known on social media and on our website about the potential for bus lanes along North Deeside Road.

Many questioned where the space could be found along the route, which is rather narrow in a lot of places, and goes through many built-up areas of Aberdeen.

Although new bus lanes could result in faster bus journeys, other commenters argued efforts should instead be focused on improving existing public transport services.

One man wrote: “There are only two buses an hour to Banchory — absolutely no justification for the destruction required to create bus lanes unless the frequency is increased dramatically.

“I suppose a case could be argued for bus lanes as far as Peterculter, where there are six buses an hour.

“But how? There’s no space!”

“Has our council gone mad?” asked another.

He said: “It’s a two-lane road at the moment, put in bus lanes and there will be no room for cars.”

One woman added: “Spend the money on providing actual bus services, then think about the bus lanes…”

While another asked: “Where are they going to get the money to pay for the installation/compulsory purchase orders of front walls and front gardens that are on both sides of this single road?”

‘Never mind the potholes…’

Quite a few of our readers said they’d prefer the councils look at improving the road surfaces of the A93.

“How about getting rid of the hundreds of potholes first?” one wrote.

But one commenter said that bus lanes could in fact be the ideal solution for road surface issues.

“Never mind the potholes,” he wrote.

“Put in bus lanes, and this will stop cars and lorries from going along the road.

“No more potholes. Genius!”

What about the old railway line?

Another common theme from reader’s comments was bemoaning the loss of the old Deeside Railway, which travels alongside the A93 North Deeside Road and is now a cycling and walking route called the Deeside Way.

“Why don’t they put in a railway? Oh, there was, but they got rid of it!” wrote one reader.

Another slightly sarcastic commenter wrote: “Perhaps a railway between Aberdeen and Banchory would work?

“Maybe even extend it all the way out to Ballater.

“There could be multiple stations through the Aberdeen suburbs as well as the towns and village along the route, making both Aberdeen and the countryside easily accessible to lots of people.

“But this is maybe just crazy talk. Nobody would ever consider doing that.”

Fears for getting people into the city

Some readers also raised concerns that the introduction of more bus lanes could be off-putting for people wanting to visit or even live in Aberdeen.

“Great,” said one commenter.

“Another road into Aberdeen that will be made unworkable.

“It’s the doughnut effect — push all development outside of Aberdeen.

“Why does anyone want to go into Aberdeen anymore?”

“They seem intent on making this area less desirable to live in,” said another.

