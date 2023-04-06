Forces and veterans club donate Easter Eggs to children’s ward at Dr Gray’s

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The children’s ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin will be receiving a tasty treat from local veterans this Easter.

Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club held a collection of Easter Eggs.

Members wanted to pass them on to people who might not be expecting any this weekend.

Husband and wife Dougie and Tracie France founded the club last year. Dougie served in the army with the Royal Engineers for 16 years.

‘Letting the kids know they aren’t forgotten about.’

Tracie said: “We were trying to decide where to send them. A lot of people were suggesting food banks. But food banks get a lot of support from supermarkets these days.

“I think hospitals and other places like that, which used to get things sent in, get forgotten about.

“It’s just letting the kids in hospital know they aren’t forgotten about.”

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager for Dr Gray’s Hospital said the were “so pleased” to be welcoming the club.

He added: “This is a lovely gesture and we very much appreciate the efforts of all involved.”

During the pandemic, an Elgin army captain completed a year of pizza deliveries to frontline health staff at Dr Gray’s.

Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Breakfast Club meets every other Sunday at 10.30am.

The venue is Millers Cafe in Decora, Bridge Street, Elgin.

Tracie said: “We ran one in Cumbria. When we moved up here we started one here.”

Numbers of attendees varies. There are only 17 last week because so many people were ill. But they often get up to 35 participants.

New Elgin and Lossie Branch encourages everyone to come along

They organise other social events too. A quiz night will take place at Elgin Ex-Serviceman’s Club on May 13 at 7.30pm.

And the breakfast club will be taking part in Armed Forces day in June.

Tracie added: “We are just finding our feet really. We started in February last year and were absolutely inundated. The first meeting, we filled all the space they set aside for us. Douglas Ross MSP came along with his children.

“There were 30 or 40 people at the first one, which is absolutely amazing.

“We get a lot in our area from RAF Lossiemouth who moved up here with the RAF, retired and stayed here. There are also a few who come up from the army barracks at Kinloss.

“We have serving forces members, veterans and family members. This is a very family oriented club. We encourage family to come along too. Anyone really.”

There are more than 420 Official Armed Forces and Veterans Clubs in 14 different countries.

The purpose is to help veterans and serving forces personnel to meet face-to-face, for breakfast and banter. This is to help combat loneliness and encourage veterans to “return to the tribe”.

