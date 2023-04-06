Forces and veterans club donate Easter Eggs to children’s ward at Dr Gray’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Forces and veterans club donate Easter Eggs to children’s ward at Dr Gray’s

The club will be delivering the Easter Eggs to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin this weekend.

By Rita Campbell
Tracie and Dougie France of Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tracie and Dougie France of Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The children’s ward at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin will be receiving a tasty treat from local veterans this Easter.

Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club held a collection of Easter Eggs.

Members wanted to pass them on to people who might not be expecting any this weekend.

Husband and wife Dougie and Tracie France founded the club last year. Dougie served in the army with the Royal Engineers for 16 years.

‘Letting the kids know they aren’t forgotten about.’

Tracie said: “We were trying to decide where to send them. A lot of people were suggesting food banks. But food banks get a lot of support from supermarkets these days.

“I think hospitals and other places like that, which used to get things sent in, get forgotten about.

“It’s just letting the kids in hospital know they aren’t forgotten about.

Alasdair Pattinson, general manager for Dr Gray’s Hospital said the were “so pleased” to be welcoming the club.

He added: “This is a lovely gesture and we very much appreciate the efforts of all involved.”

Dr Gray's maternity services
Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

During the pandemic, an Elgin army captain completed a year of pizza deliveries to frontline health staff at Dr Gray’s.

Elgin and Lossie Armed Forces and Breakfast Club meets every other Sunday at 10.30am.

The venue is Millers Cafe in Decora, Bridge Street, Elgin.

Tracie said: “We ran one in Cumbria. When we moved up here we started one here.”

Numbers of attendees varies. There are only 17 last week because so many people were ill. But they often get up to 35 participants.

New Elgin and Lossie Branch encourages everyone to come along

They organise other social events too. A quiz night will take place at Elgin Ex-Serviceman’s Club on May 13 at 7.30pm.

And the breakfast club will be taking part in Armed Forces day in June.

Tracie added: “We are just finding our feet really. We started in February last year and were absolutely inundated. The first meeting, we filled all the space they set aside for us. Douglas Ross MSP came along with his children.

“There were 30 or 40 people at the first one, which is absolutely amazing.

The club meets in Millers Cafe at Decora on Bridge Street, Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We get a lot in our area from RAF Lossiemouth who moved up here with the RAF, retired and stayed here. There are also a few who come up from the army barracks at Kinloss.

“We have serving forces members, veterans and family members. This is a very family oriented club. We encourage family to come along too. Anyone really.”

There are more than 420 Official Armed Forces and Veterans Clubs in 14 different countries.

The purpose is to help veterans and serving forces personnel to meet face-to-face, for breakfast and banter. This is to help combat loneliness and encourage veterans to “return to the tribe”.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
A mixture of sunshine and showers across the north. Image: Frank O'Donnell/ DC Thomson.
Easter forecast: Sun, rain and cloud in weekend weather lottery
sheep sculptures
Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Woman reported missing from Elgin traced safe and well
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
There were 49 cases of ants and 47 of wasps in the local authority's eight secondary and 46 primaries.
Ants and wasps are the most common pests found in Moray schools
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 7 For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Sir David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off Pembrokeshire coast, Wales. Sir David's landmark series The Wild Isles will debut next Sunday, the BBC has confirmed. Filmed over the course of three years, the five-part series aims to shine a light on the challenges affecting the British Isles and celebrate nature that exists on our doorsteps. Issue date: Tuesday March 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Attenborough. Photo credit should read: Alex Board/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: Not for use more than 21 days after issue. You may use this picture without charge only for the purpose of publicising or reporting on current BBC programming, personnel or other BBC output or activity within 21 days of issue. Any use after that time MUST be cleared through BBC Picture Publicity. Please credit the image to the BBC and any named photographer or independent programme maker, as described in the caption.
BBC's Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed for beating friend unconscious with a bar stool during drunken pub brawl
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sanderson jailed for 15 Year for multiple rapes and sexual assaults. Picture shows; Francis Sanderson, Glasgow High Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'Controlling and dangerous' serial rapist jailed for 15 years

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Post Thumbnail
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented