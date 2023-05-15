CalMac booking system launch delayed by 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Passengers will need to wait a further 24-hours to make a reservation on the CalMac booking system.

The ferry operator said moving bookings from the old system to the new system was taking longer than expected.

The system was meant to be up and running tomorrow, but it is now hoped it will be operational “early” on Wednesday.

In the meantime passengers without bookings can turn up at a service – in the hope that there will be space.

Ferry sailings are unaffected during this time, and current bookings and purchasing tickets for immediate travel on all our routes will still be available.

Customers should proceed to their departure port as normal.

Staff ‘working hard’ on CalMac booking system

CalMac’s chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “CalMac teams have been working hard throughout the weekend to prepare our new booking and ticketing platform for launch and had completed 128,00 of our total 146,000 bookings by this morning.”

Staff were said to have been working round the clock to migrate the bookings.

There were 3,500 still to be input into the system manually.

It was hoped the majority could be done today.

“The system itself is ready to go,” Mr Drummond said: “Having passed all testing and our teams are ready to support our customers when we launch.

“However, many bookings need to be transferred manually, which is taking slightly longer than anticipated.

“Because of this, the new platform will now launch a day later than previously announced, early on Wednesday May 17.

“Customers will still be able to travel as planned with pre-booked tickets and on Turn Up and Go routes.

“Anyone needing to travel urgently should contact local port staff to arrange travel.”

CalMac’s urgent medical protocol will still apply during the downtime. Any customers requiring urgent travel at the last minute can contact their local port staff who can help them to travel.