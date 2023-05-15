CalMac booking system launch delayed by 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

CalMac booking system launch delayed by 24 hours

The operator said moving all the bookings from the old system to the new one was taking longer than expected.

By Louise Glen
calmac services
CalMac ferry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Passengers will need to wait a further 24-hours to make a reservation on the CalMac booking system.

The ferry operator said moving bookings from the old system to the new system was taking longer than expected.

The system was meant to be up and running tomorrow, but it is now hoped it will be operational “early” on Wednesday.

In the meantime passengers without bookings can turn up at a service – in the hope that there will be space.

Ferry sailings are unaffected during this time, and current bookings and purchasing tickets for immediate travel on all our routes will still be available.

Customers should proceed to their departure port as normal.

Staff ‘working hard’ on CalMac booking system

CalMac’s chief executive Robbie Drummond said: “CalMac teams have been working hard throughout the weekend to prepare our new booking and ticketing platform for launch and had completed 128,00 of our total 146,000 bookings by this morning.”

CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond standing in front of a boat loading.
Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive. Image: CalMac.

Staff were said to have been working round the clock to migrate the bookings.

There were 3,500 still to be input into the system manually.

It was hoped the majority could be done today.

“The system itself is ready to go,” Mr Drummond said: “Having passed all testing and our teams are ready to support our customers when we launch.

“However, many bookings need to be transferred manually, which is taking slightly longer than anticipated.

“Because of this, the new platform will now launch a day later than previously announced, early on Wednesday May 17.

“Customers will still be able to travel as planned with pre-booked tickets and on Turn Up and Go routes.

“Anyone needing to travel urgently should contact local port staff to arrange travel.”

CalMac’s urgent medical protocol will still apply during the downtime. Any customers requiring urgent travel at the last minute can contact their local port staff who can help them to travel.

 

