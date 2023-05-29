Transport Undercover officers on push bikes catch 11 motorists in Aberdeen driving too close Drivers who get caught can be given three penalty points on their licence and a £100 fine. By Cameron Roy May 29 2023, 11.41am Share Undercover officers on push bikes catch 11 motorists in Aberdeen driving too close Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/transport/5781571/aberdeen-police-bicycles/ Copy Link 1 comment The police have caught 11 unsuspecting Aberdeen drivers for being too close to cyclists. Image: Police. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
