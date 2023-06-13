Stagecoach launches express Aberdeen to Inverness service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach launches express Aberdeen to Inverness service

The new Gordon Highlander service take roughly three hours and 15 minutes to make the journey.

By Ross Hempseed
The M96 nicknamed the Gordon Highlander officially launched on Monday. Image: Stagecoach.
Stagecoach has launched a new faster bus service between Aberdeen and Inverness shaving an hour off journey times.

Four specially designed and branded coaches will operate on the route, seven days a week, as an express service between the two cities.

Coaches will make limited stops along the route at Blackburn, Huntly, Keith, Elgin and Nairn along the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Previously, the 10 service from Aberdeen to Inverness took around four hours and 15 minutes to complete.

The M96 service  operates every two hours from 7.30am until 5.30pm from Aberdeen, taking just over three hours and 15 minutes, saving an hour of travel time.

Travellers from Inverness can catch the M96 service from 7.15am, operating every two hours back to Aberdeen until 5.15pm.

The M96 service has just 17 stops compared to the 10/10B, which has more than 120 stops on its journey.

Tickets for the service start at £15.50 per passenger.

David Beaton and John McLeish are delighted to launch the new Gordon Highlander service. Image: Stagecoach.

‘Fly the flag in memory of the regiment’

The service has been named The Gordon Highlander, as a tribute to the historic local infantry regiment which operated for 200 years in the Highlands.

Stagecoach North Scotland managing director, David Beaton said: “The new Gordon Highlander service further increases options for sustainable travel in the north of Scotland.

Choosing to travel by bus is one of the easiest ways to address climate change through carbon reduction of our own journeys.”

Chief executive of The Gordon Highlanders Museum John McLeish said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Stagecoach in launching The Gordon Highlander service that runs through the heartland of traditional regimental recruiting territory.

Erwin Rommel at the capture of Gordon Highlanders at St Valery in 1940. Image: Tom Petch/IWM.

“We hope that this will inspire more people to re-connect with their family history and to visit our much-loved museum here in Aberdeen.”

Major Grenville Irvine Fortescue, chairman of The Gordon Highlanders Association, said: “I’m delighted that Stagecoach has chosen to fly the flag in memory of the regiment and its very proud 200-year history.

“I am sure that Gordon Highlanders throughout the north-east will enjoy making use of the service on these special regimental coaches.”

The launch of the new service coincides with the upcoming Armed Forces Day on June 24, with Stagecoach providing free travel for all military, ex-military personnel and cadets.

