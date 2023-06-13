Stagecoach launches express Aberdeen to Inverness service

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach has launched a new faster bus service between Aberdeen and Inverness shaving an hour off journey times.

Four specially designed and branded coaches will operate on the route, seven days a week, as an express service between the two cities.

Coaches will make limited stops along the route at Blackburn, Huntly, Keith, Elgin and Nairn along the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Previously, the 10 service from Aberdeen to Inverness took around four hours and 15 minutes to complete.

The M96 service operates every two hours from 7.30am until 5.30pm from Aberdeen, taking just over three hours and 15 minutes, saving an hour of travel time.

Travellers from Inverness can catch the M96 service from 7.15am, operating every two hours back to Aberdeen until 5.15pm.

The M96 service has just 17 stops compared to the 10/10B, which has more than 120 stops on its journey.

Tickets for the service start at £15.50 per passenger.

‘Fly the flag in memory of the regiment’

The service has been named The Gordon Highlander, as a tribute to the historic local infantry regiment which operated for 200 years in the Highlands.

Stagecoach North Scotland managing director, David Beaton said: “The new Gordon Highlander service further increases options for sustainable travel in the north of Scotland.

“Choosing to travel by bus is one of the easiest ways to address climate change through carbon reduction of our own journeys.”

Chief executive of The Gordon Highlanders Museum John McLeish said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Stagecoach in launching The Gordon Highlander service that runs through the heartland of traditional regimental recruiting territory.

“We hope that this will inspire more people to re-connect with their family history and to visit our much-loved museum here in Aberdeen.”

Major Grenville Irvine Fortescue, chairman of The Gordon Highlanders Association, said: “I’m delighted that Stagecoach has chosen to fly the flag in memory of the regiment and its very proud 200-year history.

“I am sure that Gordon Highlanders throughout the north-east will enjoy making use of the service on these special regimental coaches.”

The launch of the new service coincides with the upcoming Armed Forces Day on June 24, with Stagecoach providing free travel for all military, ex-military personnel and cadets.