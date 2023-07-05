Eastern Airways offers discounted flights between Wick to Aberdeen for August

Eastern Airways has announced a special discount for passengers travelling between Wick and Aberdeen throughout August.

Flights between the two places have been reduced to £49.99 per seat, with booking open from July 1 until August 31.

The deal is being put to people by the Highland Council in partnership with Eastern Airways to assess demand and future planning for the service.

The regional airline operates two services between Wick and Aberdeen every weekday, at 10.45am and 6.55pm and one on Sunday at 3.45pm.

Flights from Aberdeen to Wick, are scheduled at 9.40am and 5.50pm on weekdays and 2.40pm on Sundays.

Journeys take roughly 40 minutes, making it more accessible for those in Caithness to travel to Aberdeen and vice versa.

Having transported 9,000 passengers in its first year, officials are aiming for the service to carry 11,000 in 2023/24.

‘Fast, affordable and reliable way to travel’

Raymond Bremner, leader of the Highland Council, said: “The council has been delighted to support the delivery of lifeline air services from the North Highlands for over a year now, providing almost 9,000 passengers a fast, affordable and reliable way to travel between Wick and Aberdeen.

“This special promotional period will give a great opportunity for those who have thought about flying but not yet taken the plunge to give it a go at a guaranteed low price point.

“It is vital to us that this service continues to grow and evolve in line with the needs of the communities it serves, and the wider piece of work that this promotion is supporting will help to generate really valuable data, enabling us to deliver an even better service to the North Highlands.”

Roger Hage, commercial director at Eastern Airways, said: “Any regional air service is aimed at generating increased accessibility, whether to help promote business development and regional prosperity or help support the burgeoning leisure benefits Caithness has to offer.

“While passenger numbers have grown year on year by 35%, this collaborative period of supported fares through August will help bring more from outside the region to see what Caithness, Wick & Thurso offers while also providing an added incentive for those living and working in Caithness to visit Aberdeen or connect onward.”