Train services disrupted due to broken down freight train between Aviemore and Kingussie

A broken down freight train has blocked the line near Aviemore.

The single-track Highland main line is blocked between Aviemore and Kingusssie, causing significant disruption for rail passengers today.

According to ScotRail, the freight trai driver is attempting to fix the problem but until the train is moving again, services will be disrupted until at least 5pm.

ScotRail is warning that services between Inverness and Edinburgh/Glasgow may be “cancelled, delayed or revised”, depending on how long the repair lasts.

Services impacted already today:

10.07am Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness

10.33am Edinburgh to Inverness

12.07pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness

12.48pm Inverness to Edinburgh

1.33pm Aviemore to Inverness

To keep updated with train services visit Journey Check.