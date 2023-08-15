Train services disrupted due to broken down freight train between Aviemore and Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Train services disrupted due to broken down freight train between Aviemore and Kingussie

The freight train driver is currently attempting to fix the issue.

By Ross Hempseed
Trains affected by broken down freight train. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Trains affected by broken down freight train. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A broken down freight train has blocked the line near Aviemore.

The single-track Highland main line is blocked between Aviemore and Kingusssie, causing significant disruption for rail passengers today.

According to ScotRail, the freight trai driver is attempting to fix the problem but until the train is moving again, services will be disrupted until at least 5pm.

ScotRail is warning that services between Inverness and Edinburgh/Glasgow may be “cancelled, delayed or revised”, depending on how long the repair lasts.

Services impacted already today:

  • 10.07am Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness
  • 10.33am Edinburgh to Inverness
  • 12.07pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness
  • 12.48pm Inverness to Edinburgh
  • 1.33pm Aviemore to Inverness

To keep updated with train services visit Journey Check.

More from Transport

Belladrum festival 2023
Belladrum to charge festival goers £12 per vehicle to help tackle travel problems
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland. Image: Royal Air Force.
RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near Shetland
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Ongoing A96 works are causing major delays in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges and David Mackay / DC Thomson.
Mile-long tailbacks and delays of 20 minutes - when will A96 congestion in Elgin…
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens
Around 77 Stagecoach services across Inverness have been pulled from the schedule today due to staff shortages. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach 'sorry' after disabled man trying to get home to Nairn forced to stay…
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff.
Aberdeen student becomes second youngest person to ever go to space after Virgin Galactic…
2
Loganair ATR72 aircraft
Loganair slashes island flights - and ruins weekend breaks - as it brings in…
The consultation was launched in Kincraig. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'They have reneged on a promise to the Highlands': A9 campaigner fears dualling plan…