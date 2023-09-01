Niall Horan announces Aberdeen tour date

Irish singer Niall Horan is heading to Aberdeen next year as part of his brand new tour.

The singer, who rose to fame as a member of boy band One Direction, has announced six new concert datesacross the UK and Ireland.

He will bring The Show – Live On Tour 2024 to the P&J Live for one night only, on August 31.

Set to be his biggest tour yet, The Voice judge will perform songs from all three of his solo albums, including recent UK No.1 album The Show.

Where else is Niall playing?

The Heaven and Slow Hands singer will kick off his world tour on February 21 in Belfast.

As well as The P&J Live, the tour will stop in London, Leeds, Newcastle – with additional dates already added in Manchester and Dublin.

Niall said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour.

“This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

‘A superb show’

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said she was looking forward to welcoming him for his first solo show in Aberdeen.

She said: “Hailing from one of the best boybands of all time, we have no doubt Niall will put on a superb show for his north-east fan base – we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next summer.”

Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on September 6 at 10am, and general on sale starts on September 8 at 10am.

Further information can be found at www.pandjlive.com