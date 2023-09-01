Niall Horan announces Aberdeen tour date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Niall Horan announces Aberdeen tour date

The global superstar has announced a date at P&J LIve as part of his new 2024 tour.

By Shanay Taylor
Irish singing sensation Niall Horan has announced he will play in Aberdeen.
Irish singing sensation Niall Horan has announced he will play in Aberdeen. Image: Zackery Michael.

Irish singer Niall Horan is heading to Aberdeen next year as part of his brand new tour.

The singer, who rose to fame as a member of boy band One Direction, has announced six new concert datesacross the UK and Ireland.

He will bring The Show – Live On Tour 2024 to the P&J Live for one night only, on August 31.

Set to be his biggest tour yet, The Voice judge will perform songs from all three of his solo albums, including recent UK No.1 album The Show. 

Where else is Niall playing?

The Heaven and Slow Hands singer will kick off his world tour on February 21 in Belfast.

As well as The P&J Live, the tour will stop in London, Leeds, Newcastle – with additional dates already added in Manchester and Dublin.

Niall said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour.

“This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

‘A superb show’

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said she was looking forward to welcoming him for his first solo show in Aberdeen.

She said: “Hailing from one of the best boybands of all time, we have no doubt Niall will put on a superb show for his north-east fan base – we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next summer.”

Three Mobile customers can get access to presale tickets on September 6 at 10am, and general on sale starts on September 8 at 10am.

Further information can be found at www.pandjlive.com

