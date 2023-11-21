Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what’s going on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what’s going on?

The lights getting stuck on red has been blamed on some drivers 'skipping' the red light and driving through, disrupting the cycle.

By Lauren Taylor
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

A set of temporary traffic lights have been in place on a busy road in Ellon for almost two years, leaving drivers and residents wondering why they are still there.

Construction work near the old Ellon Academy building resulted in a set of old, permanent traffic lights on Golf Road being removed.

There were no plans to reinstate a crossing on the busy road at all until parents and residents pushed back.

As a result, Aberdeenshire Council installed a set of temporary lights in March 2022 to make crossing the road safer for all pedestrians, but particularly the dozens of children using the route to get to school.

The traffic lights southbound on Ellon Road. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

After nearly two years, locals have been left wondering how much longer they’ll be in place.

Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns and raise complaints that the lights often get stuck on red, with some describing them as “pointless” and a “hassle”.

Why were the traffic lights removed?

Work is under way to build 40 affordable houses near the old school building.

The traffic lights just north of Schoolhill Road were removed while roads leading to the development were being built.

The temporary lights were installed in a new position further north along Golf Road to help pedestrians and schoolchildren cross the busy road while avoiding the construction works.

The road has been narrowed because of the lights, and a 15mph restriction is in place. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

During the initial consultation stage, the council’s Formartine Area Committee was told the crossing would be removed as part of the development.

Parents raised concerns over the prospect that the safety feature on Golf Road could be gone for good and not replaced.

While council officials confirmed the lights will be permanently replaced, these temporary lights are just an “interim measure”.

How long will the temporary lights stay there?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed that when the development work is complete a new set of permanent lights will be installed.

He said these lights will be a “significant improvement over and above” the original crossing.

The new permanent lights are planned to go in roughly the same spot as the current temporary ones.

The pedestrian crossing. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

In addition, a new path through Caroline’s Well Wood has been completed, providing a link from the north of the town to the centre. A path through McDonald Park is also being created.

The spokesman added: “These new paths will be for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. As such, they will be a significant addition to the active travel infrastructure of the town.

“The new permanent traffic lights, once installed, will also be able to accommodate cyclists where the original lights could not.

“As an interim measure, temporary lights remain in position to allow safe passage for pedestrians, and particularly schoolchildren, across Golf Road.

“This is a necessary measure until the works at Schoolhill and McDonald Park are complete.”

However, the council is not able to give a “firm timescale” for the completion of the development, because much of the work is not in their control.

Council reminds drivers adhering to lights is a ‘legal requirement’

Local Luz Mery said the slow-changing lights are an “accident waiting to happen”.

She explained that some drivers are sat waiting at the red lights for so long, she isn’t surprised they become “desperate” and drive through them.

Even as we’re chatting the traffic starts to build up along the narrow road.

Traffic building at the red lights. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

The lights getting stuck on red has been blamed on some drivers “skipping” the red light and driving through, which disrupts the cycle.

Aberdeenshire Council‘s spokesman said this not only results in additional costs to repair, but that the lights default to red for safety reasons.

He added: “We would remind motorists that adhering to these lights is a legal requirement. The lights are there to protect the safety of all road users and contravening the instructions has the potential to put everyone at risk.”

Work begins on new £11.4m library, council and family resource centre at former Ellon Academy site

