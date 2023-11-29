How will more than £1.2 million be spent on improving the Formartine and Buchan Way?

More than £1.2 million of improvements is being carried out on the Formartine and Buchan Way the coming months— but what will change about the iconic trail?

The former railway line spans 40 miles between Dyce and Fraserburgh and includes a 13-mile spur from Maud to Peterhead.

Split into 11 sections ranging from 2.5 miles to 10.5 miles the route is well-loved by walkers, cyclists and horse riders alike.

As well as taking in the stunning scenery, the trail passes close by popular attractions like Aden Country Park and Drinnie’s Wood Observatory, and a number of historic stone circles.

And now, more than £1.2m worth of improvements is already under way to make the route safer and more accessible to all.

What work is being done on the Formartine and Buchan Way?

Sustrans has pledged £896,000 towards improving the historic trail between Newmachar and Auchnagatt in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, meanwhile, Nestrans will provide a further £350k.

The works will include upgrading and widening paths where possible and removing unnecessary barriers that could get in the way of people using wheelchairs or pushing buggies from enjoying the route.

Around 18.5 miles of the National Cycle Network route will also be realigned closer to the railway line so that it is traffic-free, providing cyclists with a safe space.

Five of the active travel bridges will be replaced and the Ellon Viaduct will be repaired and refurbished.

Finally, signage along the path will also be improved.

Addressing drainage issues and improving bridges

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson has been involved with the Formartine and Buchan Way in various different ways over the years, including the formation of it as a walking and cycling trail.

She welcomed the major investment, explaining that the route needs “quite a lot of maintenance”.

Because it is low-lying and quite flat there has always been drainage issues, meanwhile, there are unnecessary steps and barriers along the routes that will be removed and improve accessibility.

Ms Davidson said: “The investment is very welcome, the council’s not in the position to provide that sort of investment so it’s good for it to come from elsewhere.

“The most used bits tend to be around the villages and towns, and part of this project is restoring the Ellon viaduct which has water damage and some of the bricks are falling out. The viaduct has been quite a historic feature for Ellon, so it’s really good to see it getting that improvement it is desperately in need of.”

The councillor, who is a board member for Nestrans, hopes the improvements will encourage people to consider walking or cycling instead of taking a car.

She added: “Cycling tends to still be a hobby — not for everyone — by more people could use it for cycling to work if it was in a better condition, and we do need to look for alternative forms of travel rather than always using the car.”

Removing barriers to accessibility

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid hopes the improvements will make the already “really well-used” line more accessible to all.

“The more barriers we can take down, the more accessible the line will be and more people can enjoy it,” Mr Reid said.

“When we’re trying to encourage people to get out on their bikes, it’s hard to put segregated areas on roads, but this is a safe, easily accessible place where you can travel across the Shire.

“It opens up more places for people to travel greenly, actively and get around the Shire and the city.”

Creating ‘paths for everyone’

Chris Brace, principal network development manager at Sustrans, visited the route at Newmachar today, and despite the snowy conditions dog walkers pass us by.

Mr Brace explained Sustrans has been working across Scotland with partners to encourage active travel in the area, but they identified the Formartine and Buchan Way as a “real opportunity” to make improvements.

He said: “The National Cycle Network isn’t just about cycling, it’s about waking, wheeling and cycling.

“So a core principle is paths for everyone, no matter your ability, no matter what your needs are, you are able to access a path that is near to where you live to get around.”

As well as benefiting the local community, he believes the iconic trail has the potential to bring tourism to the area.

He finished: “It’s a beautiful route, and to be off-road on a nice railway line with a gentle gradient is very attractive.”

When will work on the Formartine and Buchan Way be complete?

While work is undertaken on the route, there will be some temporary closures of sections at times.

These closures will be sign-posted and diversions will be given where possible and publicised on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

The work is planned to be finished in the spring of next year.