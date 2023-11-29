How will more than £1.2 million be spent on improving the Formartine and Buchan Way?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

How will more than £1.2 million be spent on improving the Formartine and Buchan Way?

Sustrans and Nestrans has collectively pledged more than £1.2m to make the route safer and more accessible to all. 

By Lauren Taylor
Local councillors, officers, and representatives from Nestrans and Sustrans met at Newmachar now work is under way to improve the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Local councillors, officers, and representatives from Nestrans and Sustrans met at Newmachar now work is under way to improve the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

More than £1.2 million of improvements is being carried out on the Formartine and Buchan Way the coming months— but what will change about the iconic trail?

The former railway line spans 40 miles between Dyce and Fraserburgh and includes a 13-mile spur from Maud to Peterhead.

Split into 11 sections ranging from 2.5 miles to 10.5 miles the route is well-loved by walkers, cyclists and horse riders alike.

As well as taking in the stunning scenery, the trail passes close by popular attractions like Aden Country Park and Drinnie’s Wood Observatory, and a number of historic stone circles.

The Formartine and Buchan Way is a popular spot with walkers and cyclists. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

And now, more than £1.2m worth of improvements is already under way to make the route safer and more accessible to all.

What work is being done on the Formartine and Buchan Way?

Sustrans has pledged £896,000 towards improving the historic trail between Newmachar and Auchnagatt in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, meanwhile, Nestrans will provide a further £350k.

The works will include upgrading and widening paths where possible and removing unnecessary barriers that could get in the way of people using wheelchairs or pushing buggies from enjoying the route.

One of the existing signs at Newmachar. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Around 18.5 miles of the National Cycle Network route will also be realigned closer to the railway line so that it is traffic-free, providing cyclists with a safe space.

Five of the active travel bridges will be replaced and the Ellon Viaduct will be repaired and refurbished.

Finally, signage along the path will also be improved.

Addressing drainage issues and improving bridges

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson has been involved with the Formartine and Buchan Way in various different ways over the years, including the formation of it as a walking and cycling trail.

She welcomed the major investment, explaining that the route needs “quite a lot of maintenance”.

Councillor Isobel Davidson welcomes the funding. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Because it is low-lying and quite flat there has always been drainage issues, meanwhile, there are unnecessary steps and barriers along the routes that will be removed and improve accessibility.

Ms Davidson said: “The investment is very welcome, the council’s not in the position to provide that sort of investment so it’s good for it to come from elsewhere.

“The most used bits tend to be around the villages and towns, and part of this project is restoring the Ellon viaduct which has water damage and some of the bricks are falling out. The viaduct has been quite a historic feature for Ellon, so it’s really good to see it getting that improvement it is desperately in need of.”

The Ellon viaduct is on the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The councillor, who is a board member for Nestrans, hopes the improvements will encourage people to consider walking or cycling instead of taking a car.

She added: “Cycling tends to still be a hobby — not for everyone — by more people could use it for cycling to work if it was in a better condition, and we do need to look for alternative forms of travel rather than always using the car.”

Removing barriers to accessibility

East Garioch councillor Glen Reid hopes the improvements will make the already “really well-used” line more accessible to all.

“The more barriers we can take down, the more accessible the line will be and more people can enjoy it,” Mr Reid said.

Councillor Glen Reid hopes the improvements will remove any barriers to accessibility. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

“When we’re trying to encourage people to get out on their bikes, it’s hard to put segregated areas on roads, but this is a safe, easily accessible place where you can travel across the Shire.

“It opens up more places for people to travel greenly, actively and get around the Shire and the city.”

Creating ‘paths for everyone’

Chris Brace, principal network development manager at Sustrans, visited the route at Newmachar today, and despite the snowy conditions dog walkers pass us by.

Mr Brace explained Sustrans has been working across Scotland with partners to encourage active travel in the area, but they identified the Formartine and Buchan Way as a “real opportunity” to make improvements.

Councillor Isobel Davidson with Chris Brace, principal network development manager at Sustrans. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

He said: “The National Cycle Network isn’t just about cycling, it’s about waking, wheeling and cycling.

“So a core principle is paths for everyone, no matter your ability, no matter what your needs are, you are able to access a path that is near to where you live to get around.”

As well as benefiting the local community, he believes the iconic trail has the potential to bring tourism to the area.

He finished: “It’s a beautiful route, and to be off-road on a nice railway line with a gentle gradient is very attractive.”

When will work on the Formartine and Buchan Way be complete?

While work is undertaken on the route, there will be some temporary closures of sections at times.

These closures will be sign-posted and diversions will be given where possible and publicised on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

The work is planned to be finished in the spring of next year.

Your step-by-step guide to Aberdeenshire’s ebike hire scheme

More from Transport

Park Bridge has been closed to traffic for more than four years. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Drumoak's Park Bridge, shut to cars since 2019, could be reopened to light traffic…
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
A line of trams glide up a busy Union Street on a sunny day in 1956, passing pedestrians and cars.
Previously unseen photos of Aberdeen's lost trams revealed
More than 22,000 warning letters were sent to rulebreaking drivers in the first 40 days of the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during 'grace period'
The new Kintore Station was opened in 2020 following decades of campaigning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
3 years on and 225,000 passenger journeys, has Kintore train station made a difference?
2
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what's going…
A portrait photo of a man wearing a suit.
'Wow': Islanders slam Stirling MP for saying politics is 'about bigger stuff' than ferries…
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds…
Close up of Elgin High Street cobbles.
Warnings Elgin High Street could be 'collapsing' under weight of motorists ignoring driving rules
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
11

Conversation