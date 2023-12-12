From a house in Elgin to pie World Championships – The Butcher’s Bakery up for award

A bakery based out of a home in Elgin has been nominated for the Scotch Pie World Championships.

Business owner Graeme Duffus, 53, only started Butcher’s Bakery back in October after “semi-retiring”.

Now working part-time as a bin lorry operator for Moray Council, he runs the business three nights a week in his spare time out of the house.

Now punters come from all over Moray to his address in Fairway Avenue, New Elgin to place orders for pies, sausage rolls and a variety of other savoury treats.

With over 38 years in the food business, he set up the Facebook page to sell bakes to his friends and family.

Butcher’s Bakery pies up for award

And now his food has made the shortlist of the 2024 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

That was after his bakes were judged in Dunfermline by a panel of 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie-makers.

The overall winners from each category will then be judged on January 16 at the Westerwood Hotel in Cumbernauld.

Graeme has said that the new business has been a positive experience so far.

He said: “I’d describe this new business as a bit of a hobby.

“I have worked in butcher for over 38 years.

“I went into semi-retirement this year but found myself a bit bored which is why I took up my job with the council.

Baking is a lifestyle for Graeme

“I used to make pies out of my own shop to sell for years so I’m just kind of carrying on what I know best.

“Baking is a lifestyle, and the winter is long.

It gives me plenty to do over the winter and people have enjoyed it.

“I just set up the Facebook page so that I could sell my stuff on a small scale. It’s all done through social media.

“I sell everything from pies, sausage rolls and pasties and I sell to lots of old family and friends.

“But anyone that comes along to the Facebook page can put an order in.

“They can pay cash on collection or through bank transfer.

“It has been really positive since I started the new venture.”