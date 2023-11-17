Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Transport

Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?

Let us know what you think about the pavement parking ban enforcement in Aberdeen.

By Lauren Taylor
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year.
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen city wardens patrolling the streets will be able to dish out £100 fines to drivers parked on pavements from next year.

Anyone caught double parked or blocking a dropped kerb in the Granite City will also risk being fined.

New regulations come into force next month — giving councils the green light to take action on pavement parking.

Edinburgh will be the first city in Scotland to enforce banning drivers from parking on pavements.

Drivers that mount the kerb, even with just one wheel, could face fines. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now, Aberdeen City Council confirmed city wardens will be on the lookout for any cars on pavements, parked across dropped kerbs and double parking.

Parking on pavements has been a longstanding problem in some residential areas of Aberdeen, such as Garthdee, Kincorth and Mastrick, with our readers raising safety concerns over the years.

Picture of cars on parked on the pavement on Colville Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Now drivers caught flouting the rules could be slapped with a £100 fine, we want to know what our readers think.

Take part in our poll here and let us know your thoughts:

What are Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland councils planning?

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council explained monitoring and enforcement is expected to start in “early 2024”, and further updates will be given in “due course”.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council will enforce the new rules but is taking a different approach.

Cars parked on the pavement on Jackson Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokesman explained the local authority has completed an assessment of all its footways and is in the process of making “a small number of exemption orders”. These exemptions “should be in place” for the pavement parking prohibition coming into force on December 11.

He said: “The council will be enforcing the prohibition, however, initially our focus will be around the education of motorists.”

In the Highlands, the council has already “adopted” a ban on pavement parking.

Cars parked on pavements on either side of the narrow road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And, in Moray, the enforcement is yet to be decided by the council.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said there will be a discussion in the future to work out the costs and the benefits of enforcing the ban.

Have you experienced any problems with pavement parking in your area? Let us know in the comments section below

Aberdeen guide dog owner says pavement parking is ‘extremely dangerous’

Mary Rasmussen, who fundraises for Guide Dogs Aberdeen, has been campaigning for the ban on pavement parking “for many years”.

She uses a guide dog and says parking on pavements and across dropped kerbs has been an issue in Aberdeen for a long time, particularly in residential areas.

Mary Rasmussen and one of her guide dogs, Vince, highlighting the lack of kerbs on Broad Street as a safety concern for the visually impaired back in 2018. Image: Colin Rennie / DC Thomson

The pensioner explained guide dogs are trained to lead their owner to cross safely at tactile (the bumpy, yellow) paving.

However, if a car or vehicle is parked across this, this can put visually impaired and blind people trying to cross in danger, especially because drivers may not be able to see them crossing.

“As for cars, or vehicles, parked on the pavement — that’s quite another story,” Mary said.

Larger vehicles can stop limit the view of oncoming traffic as well as block pavements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

She told the Press & Journal she has been left with painful bruises after walking into wing mirrors when cars have been parked on pavements, only leaving a narrow path for pedestrians to get by.

She added: “Once, there was a large van parked on the pavement and I just about knocked myself out because the wing mirror was sticking out and I caught it with my head.

“It was extremely painful, and I staggered backward — so it’s extremely dangerous.”

Tackling pavement parking will be a ‘major boost’ for visually impaired

If the pavement is completely blocked, guide dog owners and wheelchair users could be forced off the pavement to cross to the other side of the road or to try to get around the car.

For Mary, this can be quite scary as she fears oncoming drivers may not be able to see her as the dog is guiding her along the road until they can safely get back onto the pavement.

Blocked pavements not only puts people with visual impairments in danger, but can damage their confidence to go out alone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She also explained incidents like walking into wing mirrors or being forced off the pavement because of poorly parked cars stop some visually impaired people from having the confidence to go out alone.

“As you gradually lose confidence the less you want to go out alone and the more isolated you become, which has serious mental health implications” she finished.

Niall Foley, external affairs manager for Guide Dogs Scotland, has welcomed the introduction of the pavement parking measures.

He said: “Parking on pavements is a nuisance for everyone, but potentially dangerous if you have sight loss and are forced onto the road and can’t see traffic coming towards you.

“Tackling the challenge of vehicles blocking the way will be a major boost to the confidence of people with a vision impairment in getting out and about independently.”

He added: “We urge local authorities to make 2024 the year they end the scourge of pavement parking.”

Could automatic traffic bollards be the answer to solve Elgin’s parking free-for-all?

Conversation