Love to Ride: The pedal-powered community encouraging people to get on their bikes this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Love to Ride: The pedal-powered community encouraging people to get on their bikes this winter

The online community is running a competition throughout December giving cyclists the chance to win an e-bike.

By Lauren Taylor
Love to Ride cyclists this winter
Katie Cunningham and Julien Seguin have been members of Love to Ride for over a year. Image: DC Thomson.

During the cold, dark, wintry months it can be hard to find the motivation to get out in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, never mind going for a cycle.

But help is on hand to get you back into the swing of things and throughout December, as the organisation Love to Ride has encouraged people to still get out on their bikes.

The free website motivates people to take a bike instead of their car, helping them feel better, save money and look after the environment.

It’s a community for keen cyclists across the north-east, no matter how fast or far they can ride.

Members can log their rides, check out leaderboards and earn badges, but they can also encourage others, upload pictures, and share what motivates them — like cycling to eat 50 slices of cake.

Winter Wheelers competition

Shona Park, the community engagement officer for Love to Ride, described it as “more than just a website” because of this.

There’s also a wealth of information, including courses and tips for anyone who wants to learn more, and Shona is on hand to support anyone who needs it.

Shona Park, community engagement officer for Love to Ride
Shona Park, community engagement officer for Love to Ride. Image: Shona Park

And since the start of December, Love to Ride has been running its Winter Wheelers competition.

Shona said it’s like an advent calendar because people don’t need to have started at the beginning, or cycle for the whole month to enter.

Every day you go for a ride, there’s a chance to win incredible cycling prizes — including a Brompton e-bike worth £5,000 on Christmas day.

So far, more than 200 people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been taking part.

Love to Ride ‘motivating’ tool for beginners

Katie Cunningham started cycling last year after going for a leisurely bike ride with her boyfriend, Kieran.

She remembered her dad cycling from their house in Newmachar to her aunt and uncles in Ellon and thinking he was a “hero”.

Katie and her boyfriend completed the cycle and found it wasn’t too bad considering how long it was. That’s when she decided she could see herself cycling more.

Katie Cunningham and her bike on a bridge
Katie Cunningham and her bike. Image: Katie Cunningham.

The public health worker often goes between Marischal College and ARI for work and uses her bike to get around town.

An active travel coordinator told her about the Love to Ride site and she’s been using it ever since to track her miles and record rides. Soon enough, Katie picked up the pace and was logging around 90 miles a month.

She insists she’s “not particularly fit” and uses her mum’s old second-hand bike to get about — explaining that you don’t need to spend money on expensive kit to get started, especially with e-bikes available for hire.

“I’m not particularly fit, and im not really very good at it,” the 35-year-old laughed. “But it’s just really accessible and it was something I enjoyed and it was really convenient, so I just sort of kept it going since then.

“At the start, it’s really motivating, you might only go to Tesco a few mornings but actually, that’s five miles a week.

“If you’re maybe a wee bit older or maybe someone who doesn’t see yourself as active, this is a really easy way to become active and enjoy it, you don’t need to be good at it and you also don’t need to spend a lot of money on it.”

‘You don’t need to be good at it… just get on a bike and have fun’

Katie hopes the more people who sign up for Love to Ride, the more of a community it will build.

Katie and her boyfriend on a tandem bike
Since starting to cycle again, Katie and her boyfriend have been on a tandem cycle from Dunkeld to Blairgowrie. Image: Katie Cunningham

She has been taking part in the Winter Wheelers challenge and is up to 56 miles for this month so far. Although she hasn’t won anything so far this time round, she has managed to scoop a £50 Love to Shop voucher in a previous competition.

Katie said: “The main aim is to keep people cycling when it’s dark, and cold, and miserable, and it’s really easy to just not cycle. It’s about keeping the habit up because if you stop for a really long time it might be perceived as more difficult to restart.

“I think it builds momentum.”

She finished: “You don’t need to be good at it, you don’t need to be fit, you don’t need to have all the gear, you can just get on a bike and have fun.”

Commuter cyclists can track their rides

Julien Seguin has always been a cycling commuter, but when he started his job in Westhill last year his boss introduced him to Love to Ride.

He works in a small team, with a few other cyclists so the “competitive edge” sometimes takes over.

Julien Seguin and his bike
Julien Seguin has been a keen cyclist for years. Image: Julien Seguin.

Julien, who works in carbon storage and oil and gas decommissioning, also goes out for weekend and evening cycles during spring and summer, either by himself or with friends.

For him, Winter Wheelers is an incentive to keep cycling in the “dull winter months”.

The 50-year-old said: “It really helps with getting more people on their bike and out of their cars, especially here in Aberdeen because the weather is not great, it could be worse but our roads are quite congested.

“It could take more folks off the road, I’m not saying it’s suitable for everyone, but if you take 50 people off the road it’s that many people not sitting in traffic.”

Winter Wheelers inspires people to get out on the ‘dull days’

So far, Julien has cycled around 65 miles in December — despite the ice, rain and wind. He says he hasn’t won anything yet, but is keeping his fingers crossed.

“There was probably a day or two where I have thought it’s really dark, it feels cold, I should be driving to work or working from home,” he admitted. “But, because of the Winter Wheelers, I’ve thought twice about it and decided to head out.”

Like Katie, he hopes the more people that join the larger the community will grow.

But, he would encourage people who have never cycled, or those who are a bit unsure, to consider joining in the Spring when the weather is a bit more fair and the days are brighter.

He says it’s a “great initiative” and is amazed at the number of people taking part.

Julien was also surprised to see so many staff from the NHS “leading by example”.

He said: “They’re doing their long shifts and then they’re cycling there and back.”

Julien added: “I think it’s a great initiative, I was already a commuter and already a cyclist, it didn’t bring me into it, but it’s definitely helped me cycle on the really dull days.”

‘Strava and Facebook combined’

Winter Wheelers is focused on the health benefits, even going on an exercise bike or going to a spin class will count towards a cycle for the day.

According to Shona, it all helps to get people fit and build confidence before they actually get on a bike.

So far, 227 riders have been taking part and have cycled 11,641 miles in total. That’s 1,083 cycles logged since the start of September and 1,494lbs of CO2 saved — and there’s still a few days left to take part.

“It’s like Strava and Facebook combined,” she finished. “We’re trying to create an online bike community that is inclusive and supports everybody and motivates eachother.

“And Winter Wheelers encourages people to stay active during the darker months to feel better, and that’s really the crux of it.”

Find out more about Love to Ride online, and sign up here

After wobbly start one year ago, are Aberdeen ebikes finally ‘part of the city’?

More from Transport

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'We know this increase will be challenging': Ferry fares to jump by 8.7% next…
Gates across car park with sign saying "car park closed beyond this point".
Moray Council urged to reveal current condition of St Giles Centre car park
Drivers caught parked on pavements in Aberdeen will be slapped with a £100 fine from early next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen readers name worst streets for pavement parking ahead of ban
Reporter David Mackay on Elgin High Street writing in notepad.
One every three minutes: I 'hand out' £10,000 in fines in just one day…
South Deeside road has been closed due to a car on its roof. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Rolled over vehicle on South Deeside road near Maryculter Bridge
Local councillors, officers, and representatives from Nestrans and Sustrans met at Newmachar now work is under way to improve the Formartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
How will more than £1.2 million be spent on improving the Formartine and Buchan…
Park Bridge has been closed to traffic for more than four years. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Drumoak's Park Bridge, shut to cars since 2019, could be reopened to light traffic…
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
A line of trams glide up a busy Union Street on a sunny day in 1956, passing pedestrians and cars.
Previously unseen photos of Aberdeen's lost trams revealed
More than 22,000 warning letters were sent to rulebreaking drivers in the first 40 days of the new Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: Aberdeen drivers spared £1.3 million in bus gate fines during 'grace period'

Conversation