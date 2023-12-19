Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000

With resplendent riverside walks on the doorstep, this beautiful bungalow offers peace and tranquility while remaining close to the vibrant town of Inverurie.

It was the wonderful location that first attracted Derek Mackay and his wife Lyn to the superb three-bedroom home in Riverside Park.

“We’ve been in the property for the past 20 years,” says Derek.

“It was the showhome for the development and was about five years old when we bought it.

“We wanted to have a bungalow in Inverurie after staying out in the country for a while and this home was perfect.”

Immaculate interiors in Inverurie bungalow

Modern and stylish from the outside, first impressions of this family home are excellent.

This warm, welcoming and homely feel continues inside where every inch of this home is immaculately presented.

At the beating heart of the home is the superb family lounge which has a beautiful bay window overlooking the front of the home.

During the winter months, this room is kept cosy thanks to a feature fireplace.

Perfect property for entertaining

In addition, the lounge also has a separate area for formal dining which is perfect for all culinary occasions.

Over the years, Derek and Lyn, who are both retired and live with their Staffordshire Bull Terrier Lui, say their home has been ideal for family gatherings.

“We’ve enjoyed several parties with friends and family celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries,” says Derek.

From here, decorative doors lead through to the fantastic family room.

Stylish kitchen

For those who work remotely, this space is ideal as a home office but could also be used in a variety of ways.

Meanwhile, budding MasterChef hopefuls will be at home in the stylish kitchen.

From the superb storage space and central island to the worktop space and modern appliances, delicious home cooked food will always be on the menu.

And when you want to curl up on the sofa with a good book and a cup of coffee, head through to the attractive sunroom which is one of the fabulous features Derek and Lyn added after they moved in.

“We’ve added two extensions including the kitchen/utility room and sun lounge to the rear and we also extended the family room too,” says Derek.

Three sumptuous bedrooms in Inverurie bungalow

In terms of washing and ironing, there is a handy utility room located just off the kitchen with a porch leading out to the back garden.

Also impressive are the three bright and spacious bedrooms.

Overlooking the rear of the property, the main bedroom has built in storage as well as a modern ensuite shower room.

Growing families are also well catered for as there are two additional double bedrooms also with built-in storage.

Riverside walks on doorstep of Inverurie property

It’s the home’s spacious rooms that Derek thinks will appeal most to potential buyers.

“I think the spaciousness of the house will appeal as well as the surrounding garden/ driveway area,” says Derek.

“There’s also riverside walks right on the doorstep.”

The great outdoors

Outside, there is a fully enclosed back garden with areas of patio and lawn – perfect for summer barbecues.

“The outdoor space which is an absolute sun trap in the summer months making it ideal for alfresco dining,” says Derek.

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, Derek and Lyn will cherish the memories they’ve made.

“We are getting older and feel we need to downsize to a smaller property that requires less maintenance to the garden,” says Derek.

“We feel the property would be an ideal family home.

“We’ll miss the peaceful location as it’s in a quiet street but also the convenience of everything Inverurie has to offer.”

Wonderful location

Other key features include a large area of block paving outside for off-street parking plus a double garage with separate workshop area at the back.

Location wise, Riverside Park is just a four minute drive Inverurie two centre where there is an excellent range of shops, leisure facilities including a swimming pool and sports complex plus a health centre, cottage hospital and several large supermarkets.

For those who commute to work in the city, Aberdeen is just a 30-minute drive away with excellent transport links too.

To book a viewing

1 Riverside Park, port Elphinstone, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out www.aspc.co.uk