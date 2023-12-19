Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000

With three bedrooms, a beautiful sunroom and a glorious garden, this superb bungalow is the perfect family home.

By Rosemary Lowne
1 Riverside Park is a beautiful bungalow situated in Inverurie.
This beautiful bungalow is ideal for growing families. Image: Kellas

With resplendent riverside walks on the doorstep, this beautiful bungalow offers peace and tranquility while remaining close to the vibrant town of Inverurie.

It was the wonderful location that first attracted Derek Mackay and his wife Lyn to the superb three-bedroom home in Riverside Park.

“We’ve been in the property for the past 20 years,” says Derek.

“It was the showhome for the development and was about five years old when we bought it.

“We wanted to have a bungalow in Inverurie after staying out in the country for a while and this home was perfect.”

Derek and Lyn Mackay, owners of the bungalow for sale in Inverurie.
Derek and Lyn Mackay have made memories to last a lifetime in their beautiful family home. Image: Derek Mackay

Immaculate interiors in Inverurie bungalow

Modern and stylish from the outside, first impressions of this family home are excellent.

This warm, welcoming and homely feel continues inside where every inch of this home is immaculately presented.

At the beating heart of the home is the superb family lounge which has a beautiful bay window overlooking the front of the home.

During the winter months, this room is kept cosy thanks to a feature fireplace.

Spacious living area with neutral decor in the Inverurie property.
Every inch of this charming family home is pristine. Image: Kellas

Perfect property for entertaining

In addition, the lounge also has a separate area for formal dining which is perfect for all culinary occasions.

Over the years, Derek and Lyn, who are both retired and live with their Staffordshire Bull Terrier Lui, say their home has been ideal for family gatherings.

“We’ve enjoyed several parties with friends and family celebrating milestone birthdays and anniversaries,” says Derek.

From here, decorative doors lead through to the fantastic family room.

Dining area with large decorative doors
Family meals can be savoured in this bright dining area. Image: Kellas

Stylish kitchen

For those who work remotely, this space is ideal as a home office but could also be used in a variety of ways.

Meanwhile, budding MasterChef hopefuls will be at home in the stylish kitchen.

From the superb storage space and central island to the worktop space and modern appliances, delicious home cooked food will always be on the menu.

And when you want to curl up on the sofa with a good book and a cup of coffee, head through to the attractive sunroom which is one of the fabulous features Derek and Lyn added after they moved in.

“We’ve added two extensions including the kitchen/utility room and sun lounge to the rear and we also extended the family room too,” says Derek.

Bright kitchen within the Inverurie bungalow for sale
Cook up a storm in the well equipped kitchen. Image: Kellas

Three sumptuous bedrooms in Inverurie bungalow

In terms of washing and ironing, there is a handy utility room located just off the kitchen with a porch leading out to the back garden.

Also impressive are the three bright and spacious bedrooms.

Overlooking the rear of the property, the main bedroom has built in storage as well as a modern ensuite shower room.

Growing families are also well catered for as there are two additional double bedrooms also with built-in storage.

Ensuite bedroom in the Aberdeenshire property, featuring light carpets and floral wallpaper.
There’s no lack of space in this attractive bedroom with ensuite. Image: Kellas

Riverside walks on doorstep of Inverurie property

It’s the home’s spacious rooms that Derek thinks will appeal most to potential buyers.

“I think the spaciousness of the house will appeal as well as the surrounding garden/ driveway area,” says Derek.

“There’s also riverside walks right on the doorstep.”

Bright sunroom in the bungalow for sale in Inverurie, featuring large windows and neutral interiors.
Curl up with a good book and a coffee in the fabulous sunroom. Image: Kellas

The great outdoors

Outside, there is a fully enclosed back garden with areas of patio and lawn – perfect for summer barbecues.

“The outdoor space which is an absolute sun trap in the summer months making it ideal for alfresco dining,” says Derek.

Although sad to be leaving their amazing home, Derek and Lyn will cherish the memories they’ve made.

Spacious patio area behind the Aberdeenshire home.
This fabulous patio area is perfect for summer barbecues. Image: Kellas

“We are getting older and feel we need to downsize to a smaller property that requires less maintenance to the garden,” says Derek.

“We feel the property would be an ideal family home.

“We’ll miss the peaceful location as it’s in a quiet street but also the convenience of everything Inverurie has to offer.”

Wonderful location

Other key features include a large area of block paving outside for off-street parking plus a double garage with separate workshop area at the back.

Location wise, Riverside Park is just a four minute drive Inverurie two centre where there is an excellent range of shops, leisure facilities including a swimming pool and sports complex plus a health centre, cottage hospital and several large supermarkets.

Large back garden of the Inverurie bungalow for sale.
This bungalow is perfect for families. Image: Kellas

For those who commute to work in the city, Aberdeen is just a 30-minute drive away with excellent transport links too.

To book a viewing

1 Riverside Park, port Elphinstone, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or check out www.aspc.co.uk

More from Property

1 Balnacoil Apartments in Aboyne is full of charm and character.
Rosie gives historic Aboyne apartment a magnificent makeover
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.
Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000
The Prince's House Hotel and the Jacobite steam train from the Harry Potter films.
Hotel along iconic 'Hogwarts Express' route at Glenfinnan for sale
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
Newtonhill house from above.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views
Sarah and Jordan Rae have beautifully renovated their stunning Victorian home in Aberdeen's west end.
Sarah and Jordan breathe new life into their stunning home in Aberdeen's west end
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m
The modern home near Newburgh
Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale
This stunning Stonehaven home is full of charm and character.
Superb Stonehaven cottage on the market for £225,000
Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class

Conversation