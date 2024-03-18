Scott Begbie: Orange Order should take the hint and leave Stonehaven and its surroundings be

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Orange Order should take the hint and leave Stonehaven and its surroundings be

The community of Stonehaven has said no to Orange walks, and that should be respected, not pushed.

A new Orange Order lodge was launched at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A new Orange Order lodge was launched at Stonehaven Town Hall on March 16. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

If I’ve learned anything about the Orange Order recently, it’s this: they can’t take a hint, can they?

You would think more than 10,000 people signing a petition saying they absolutely don’t want the welcoming and tranquil streets of Stonehaven used as a stage for a parade of bile and bigotry would get the message across.

But, nope, here comes the Grand Lodge to the council, demanding they be allowed to import sectarianism to the north-east of Scotland, where it has never existed before, with an unprecedented Orange walk.

So, when the local councillors to a man and woman told them to go raffle, amid fears over public safety, they didn’t say: “Fair point well made, we’ll leave you lovely people in peace.” Instead, they huffed and puffed and announced they would be marching straight to the Sheriff Court to demand they get their walk.

Meanwhile, the flute band they had booked said it would fundraise for Stonehaven RNLI. When our brave lifeboat crews – the ones who do good and save lives – said “no, thanks”, members of the Orange Order still didn’t get it, did they?

And when the sheriff ruled that, no, they couldn’t actually bring a bit of light discrimination to the north-east with their parade, they immediately started to talk about appealing over their human rights. At no point did they stop and think about the rights of people in Stonehaven to say no to something no one here wants.

Stonehaven’s community has spoken

Still, they got to open their new lodge in the Town Hall, as is their very real right. Although, the irony of that happening in a building the community uses to come together to celebrate the town and do good work for the people who live here wasn’t lost on anyone.

But when the interlopers did arrive in their buses for the grand opening, they found virtually every shop and business and all the bars and pubs closed. The town shut down for the day – again, over fears of public safety. And that hurt. For all those local businesses to be prepared to lose a day’s vital profit is a powerful message.

No doubt it’s one that the Orange Order will also ignore, and press ahead for demands of being allowed to parade around in our town.

There was an increased police presence in Stonehaven as a result of the Orange Order lodge launch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What I don’t get is why? Why are these people so hell-bent on imposing themselves on a community that doesn’t want them on its streets? Why are they so determined to get a foot in the door here, no doubt with an eye to spreading their nonsense across the north-east?

Aren’t they content with having the blight of sectarianism in other parts of our country? Can’t they keep their “traditions” where they already do enough damage?

What is it they don’t understand? The community of Stonehaven has said no. Our elected officials have said no. Our courts have said no. Our local businesses have said no.

We don’t want your parade of spite and all the ills it might bring. Take a hint.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Columnists

Demonstrators dressed as chickens protest opposite Downing Street in London, calling on Rishi Sunak to name a general election date. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Tory conveyor belt of poor quality prime ministers is finally coming to…
The pilot scheme to downgrade minor crime and concentrate on more important cases was trialled in the north-east but is now being rolled out across Scotland. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Knight: Can police be trusted to decide what constitutes 'minor' crime in the…
Departing interim Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Dons beat Kilmarnock 3-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Neil Warlock disappeared in a puff of smoke - can the…
Once upon a time, photo editing involved scissors and glue. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Pre-digital 'Photoshop' jobs were the most impressive of all
A current bill in Scotland proposes cutting the number of jurors from 15 to 12 and scrapping the not proven verdict. Image: Mark Thomas/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: The Jury TV show exposes exactly why our courtroom system needs a…
A look inside the closed Cults Library in Aberdeen, following council budget cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Save money for local services by cutting councils from 32 to 10
Orkney MSP Liam McArthur is championing new assisted dying legislation for Scotland
Derek Tucker: Assisted dying should finally become legal once concerns are properly addressed
Princess of Wales Mothers' Day photo .
Iain Maciver: If Kate had only listened to Beyonce she might have avoided photoshop…
The site, which is also in a conservation area, has a huge history in the town.
Colin Farquhar: Banff and Macduff supermarket saga is nearing sell-by date for impatient locals
First Minister Humza Yousaf could take heed of what Westminster is doing with public services, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Public services in Scotland suffer as stubborn SNP refuses to learn from…
2

Conversation