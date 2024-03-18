Scott Begbie: Orange Order should take the hint and leave Stonehaven and its surroundings be

If I’ve learned anything about the Orange Order recently, it’s this: they can’t take a hint, can they?

You would think more than 10,000 people signing a petition saying they absolutely don’t want the welcoming and tranquil streets of Stonehaven used as a stage for a parade of bile and bigotry would get the message across.

But, nope, here comes the Grand Lodge to the council, demanding they be allowed to import sectarianism to the north-east of Scotland, where it has never existed before, with an unprecedented Orange walk.

So, when the local councillors to a man and woman told them to go raffle, amid fears over public safety, they didn’t say: “Fair point well made, we’ll leave you lovely people in peace.” Instead, they huffed and puffed and announced they would be marching straight to the Sheriff Court to demand they get their walk.

Meanwhile, the flute band they had booked said it would fundraise for Stonehaven RNLI. When our brave lifeboat crews – the ones who do good and save lives – said “no, thanks”, members of the Orange Order still didn’t get it, did they?

And when the sheriff ruled that, no, they couldn’t actually bring a bit of light discrimination to the north-east with their parade, they immediately started to talk about appealing over their human rights. At no point did they stop and think about the rights of people in Stonehaven to say no to something no one here wants.

Stonehaven’s community has spoken

Still, they got to open their new lodge in the Town Hall, as is their very real right. Although, the irony of that happening in a building the community uses to come together to celebrate the town and do good work for the people who live here wasn’t lost on anyone.

But when the interlopers did arrive in their buses for the grand opening, they found virtually every shop and business and all the bars and pubs closed. The town shut down for the day – again, over fears of public safety. And that hurt. For all those local businesses to be prepared to lose a day’s vital profit is a powerful message.

No doubt it’s one that the Orange Order will also ignore, and press ahead for demands of being allowed to parade around in our town.

What I don’t get is why? Why are these people so hell-bent on imposing themselves on a community that doesn’t want them on its streets? Why are they so determined to get a foot in the door here, no doubt with an eye to spreading their nonsense across the north-east?

Aren’t they content with having the blight of sectarianism in other parts of our country? Can’t they keep their “traditions” where they already do enough damage?

What is it they don’t understand? The community of Stonehaven has said no. Our elected officials have said no. Our courts have said no. Our local businesses have said no.

We don’t want your parade of spite and all the ills it might bring. Take a hint.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired