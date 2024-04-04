Brechin’s Euan Spark in charity cycle for MND charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin’s Euan Spark in charity cycle for MND charities

The defender is part of a group of more than 50 taking on a 66-mile route this weekend.

By Callum Law
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Euan Spark celebrating after scoring to make it 5-1. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0047447, Callum Law, Brechin. Highland League - Brechin City v Turriff United. Picture of Euan Spark celebrating after scoring to make it 5-1. Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Brechin City’s Euan Spark has been racking up the miles in pursuit of the Breedon Highland League title – but on Sunday he’ll be pounding the pedals for charity.

The defender, who runs Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters in Brechin, has organised a 66-mile cycle to raise funds for MND Scotland and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

More than 50 cyclists have signed up to take part in the ride which starts at 9am on Sunday with the route taking in Montrose, Arbroath, Broughty Ferry and Forfar.

Maison Dieu in Brechin is the starting point with stops at Montrose’s Links Park, Arbroath’s Gayfield, Maison Dieu’s coffee shop in Broughty Ferry, Forfar’s Station Park and Brechin’s Glebe Park before they complete the journey back to their departure point.

Spark was keen to support Motor Neurone Disease charities after his friend, and Maison Dieu co-founder, Rangers defender John Souttar lost his brother Aaron to the disease in 2022.

Spark hopes to raise £5000 and has set up a justgiving page, while 50% of Maison Dieu sales on Sunday will be donated to the charities.

The former Elgin City player said: “Our community has been very good to us and community is massive to us. This is a community event that we’re excited to host.

“There’s a few things in Brechin to support MND charities. There’s a golf event in a couple of weeks that we’ll have a team in as well.

“Aaron was a big part of the community in Brechin and a lot of people knew him.

Euan Spark, right, and John Souttar at Maison Dieu in Brechin.

“A lot of people have tried to raise money for those charities and this is our way of trying to help.

“We’ve also got a close friend who is in the early stages of getting diagnosed and if you go back a few years it wasn’t really spoken about.

“Fernando Ricksen was one who people knew and then you’ve had Doddie Weir and locally we’ve had Aaron.

“It’s a horrible disease and any money and awareness that can be raised is a good thing and anything we can contribute is great.”

Months in the planning

Spark will be taking part in the cycle provided he doesn’t pick up any injuries during Saturday’s game against Fraserburgh.

Unfortunately Souttar won’t be there due to the small matter of his club Rangers taking on Celtic at Ibrox.

Spark added: “Provided I don’t pick up any injuries on Saturday I’ll be doing it.

“I’ll be at the rear of the group, but hopefully there’s a tail wind to help me along.

“We planned this months ago looking at fixtures and at that time the Old Firm game was on Saturday so we thought that would be perfect and we were hoping John would be there.

“But the timing hasn’t worked out with the game moving, but we’ll be keeping updated on the score and how John’s getting on.”

