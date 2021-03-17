Wednesday, March 17th 2021 Show Links
Nostalgia

Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

by Scott Begbie
March 17, 2021, 10:00 am
© SYSTEMChristopher Simpson from Portlethen wrote to the Capitol Theatre manager in 1981 asking if he could arrange for him to "see some of the equipment Showaddywaddy use and ... please, can I have a go with a guitar after the show." The management and the pop stars were happy to oblige.
The strength of Aberdeen lies in its communities – the rich strands which make up the vibrant tapestry of the city.

From pop band Showaddywaddy making a wee boy’s dream come true, to massive gatherings to celebrate national days of celebration, the Granite City proves over and over what a great place it is to live. Join us as we look through our archives at years gone by.

