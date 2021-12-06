Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bob Carter, old-school journalist who spent career in Banff, dies aged 90

By Chris Ferguson
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Bob Carter.
Bob Carter.

For more than 40 years, Bob Carter was at the centre of the Banffshire community as a respected and conscientious newspaper reporter.

Bob, who died eight days after his 90th birthday, began his career at the weekly Banffshire Journal and later made his name at The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

A newspaperman to his fingertips, Bob could be fairly described as a journalist of the old school whose ethos was to strive for accuracy.

Indeed, one of his favourite mantras  in his job was: “If in doubt, leave it out.”

Robert Thomson Carter was born in Macduff in 1931 and was the third oldest in a family of five sons and one daughter of bus driver Andrew Carter and his wife Mina.

Educated at Macduff, and Banff Academy, Bob left school at 16 and began work in 1947 as a “pupil reporter” with the Banffshire Journal in Banff.

His sister Alyson, his solve surviving sibling, recalled: “He had to master shorthand up to 100 words per minute and touch-typing, and his pay for a five-and-a-half-day week was 20 shillings.”

Bob did his National Service in 1950 and 1951 in Gibraltar, mainly on administrative duties. He relished the experience and often spoke about it in later life.

In 1957 he was appointed Banff district office reporter for The Press and Journal and Evening Express and he remained with Aberdeen Journals for 34 years.

He was skilled in all aspects of a reporter’s trade, from hard news to sport, and he particularly enjoyed the cut and thrust of local council debates.

Many readers knew him from his popular Around Banffshire column, which ran weekly in the Evening Express for decades.

Away from work, Bob enjoyed local history, classical music and golf.

He was the longest-serving member of Banff Town and County Club and a past president.

Bob and his wife Margaret met when they were both employed at the Banffshire Journal and they married in 1961.

They had no children and her death in 2011, shortly  after their golden wedding anniversary, was a particularly sad blow to Bob.

Although he retired from reporting in 1991, Bob maintained a keen and often critical interest in the newspaper world.

Earlier this year he became a resident of the Durnhythe care home at Portsoy where he celebrated his 90th birthday.

John Thomson, a former colleague who knew him for more than 40 years, said: “Bob was a superb role model for the many young reporters who worked with him in Banff. His death really does feel like the end of an era.”

Bob’s ashes were interred at his wife’s grave at Myrus cemetery, Macduff.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

