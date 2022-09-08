A place to remember Alan Singer: Aberdeen bench marks the spot of marriage proposal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For every memorial bench dotted around Aberdeen, there is a story of a person who touched the lives of others. Alan Singer’s bench is no exception.

Located on the Esplanade, towards Bridge of Don where he lived, the seat not only serves as a reminder that the dad-of-two has gone, but that his life was full of love.

Boys’ Brigade

Alan Collie Singer was born on May 14, 1950, his parents were Norman Collie Wilkins Singer, who was a grocer with the Co-op, and his wife, Isabella Singer (nee Cameron).

He initially attended Broomhill, then Ruthrieston School – which later became Harlaw Academy – and spent happy years attending The Boys’ Brigade.

On leaving school his first step on the career ladder was employed as a salesman. However, his life’s work was taking the people of Aberdeen to where they needed to go as a bus driver. He spent most of his working life – a quarter of a century – with First Bus.

Craig Singer, Alan’s son said: “My dad worked as a bus driver for 25 years. However, when he developed Parkinson’s disease it meant he had to retire.”

Love of his life

Alan married Linda Prosser and the couple had two sons, Craig and Stephen.

The location of his bench – which faces out across the Don estuary towards the sea – also overlooks a special spot for Alan and Linda.

“Just below where the bench is, on the rocks, my dad proposed to my mum,” Craig added.

In a tribute to Alan on the first anniversary of his death, his wife, Linda wrote: “A year after you left me, there are still so many things I miss.

“I miss your wit, laughter, face, smile – I miss you. And all the fun we had and the love we shared. I still cannot believe you have gone. You will always be in my heart forever. From your devoted wife.”

World’s best dad

His boys also added their thoughts a year on from losing their dad.

They said: “In memory of Alan, the world’s best dad. We miss you every day and this makes us sad. You were unique and stood out in a crowd.

“We will do our best to make you proud. Time is a healer, that’s what people say. You are in our thoughts every single day. Stephen, Craig and family xxx.”

