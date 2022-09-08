A place to remember Alan Singer: Aberdeen bench marks the spot of marriage proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

A place to remember Alan Singer: Aberdeen bench marks the spot of marriage proposal

By Lindsay Bruce
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 7:08 am
A place to remember: Alan Singer.

For every memorial bench dotted around Aberdeen, there is a story of a person who touched the lives of others. Alan Singer’s bench is no exception.

Located on the Esplanade, towards Bridge of Don where he lived, the seat not only serves as a reminder that the dad-of-two has gone, but that his life was full of love.

Boys’ Brigade

Alan Collie Singer was born on May 14, 1950, his parents were Norman Collie Wilkins Singer, who was a grocer with the Co-op, and his wife, Isabella Singer (nee Cameron).

He initially attended Broomhill, then Ruthrieston School – which later became Harlaw Academy – and spent happy years attending The Boys’ Brigade.

A poignant reminder of a man loved by his family: The plaque on Alan Singer’s bench. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

On leaving school his first step on the career ladder was employed as a salesman. However, his life’s work was taking the people of Aberdeen to where they needed to go as a bus driver. He spent most of his working life – a quarter of a century – with First Bus.

Craig Singer, Alan’s son said: “My dad worked as a bus driver for 25 years. However, when he developed Parkinson’s disease it meant he had to retire.”

Love of his life

Alan married Linda Prosser and the couple had two sons, Craig and Stephen.

The location of his bench – which faces out across the Don estuary towards the sea – also overlooks a special spot for Alan and Linda.

Life changing location, where Alan Singer proposed to future wife Linda. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Just below where the bench is, on the rocks, my dad proposed to my mum,” Craig added.

In a tribute to Alan on the first anniversary of his death, his wife, Linda wrote: “A year after you left me, there are still so many things I miss.

Alan and Linda Singer – who got engaged near the site of Alan’s memorial bench.

“I miss your wit, laughter, face, smile – I miss you. And all the fun we had and the love we shared. I still cannot believe you have gone. You will always be in my heart forever. From your devoted wife.”

World’s best dad

His boys also added their thoughts a year on from losing their dad.

They said: “In memory of Alan, the world’s best dad. We miss you every day and this makes us sad. You were unique and stood out in a crowd.

The photo of Alan, used by the family in a newspaper tribute, a year after his death.

“We will do our best to make you proud. Time is a healer, that’s what people say. You are in our thoughts every single day. Stephen, Craig and family xxx.”

  • If you would like to bring the story of a memorial bench to life, email Lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title]]

