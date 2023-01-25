Obituary: Skye-born former GP to Ballachulish and Glen Coe, Dr Roddy Macleod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Skye-born former GP to Ballachulish and Glen Coe, Dr Roddy Macleod

By Dr James Douglas
January 25, 2023, 11:45 am
Dr Roddy MacLeod of Ballachulish with the presentation sword he received to mark his retirement. Photo by Ian Ferguson.
Dr Roddy MacLeod of Ballachulish with the presentation sword he received to mark his retirement. Photo by Ian Ferguson.

Army medic, Ballachulish and Glen Coe “single-handed” GP, author, husband, father and grandfather Dr Roddy Macleod MB ChB has died aged 77.

The quick-witted doctor, known for his strong political convictions and dedication to medicine, hailed from Skye.

Island life

Roderick was born on the Isle of Skye on November 14 1945 to Roderick and Christy Macleod. His father worked as a joiner and crofter while young Roddy attended Portree High School.

He and his four siblings were raised on the family’s remote croft at Portnalong, long before the opening of the Skye Bridge.

He was steeped in the values of traditional island culture and spoke Gaelic within the family home. Roddy did well at school and was the first of his family to go to university, heading for Aberdeen in 1964.

While there he became president of the university’s Celtic Society.

He graduated in 1970 and completed his medical and surgical “house jobs”. There he met Maggie Richmond, ward sister in Woodend Hospital.

The couple married in 1976.

Army posting

While at university Roddy gained a short service commission as captain in the Royal Army Medical Corp (RAMC). He did his postgraduate training at the RAMC college at Millbank in London. His first post was regimental medical officer to the 1st Battalion The Gordon Highlanders, Inverness.

In 1972 army service included active service tours to South Armagh and Andersonstown, Belfast, during the height of The Troubles, an experience which shaped his medical career.

In 1973 he became the soldiers’ and family medical officer in Singapore and Malaysia. This was followed by a posting to The Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars in Germany.

Taking on a ‘single-handed’ practice

Roddy returned to the UK to complete his GP training. Starting with a maternity post in Colchester he moved on to GP training in Kilsyth in 1976.

Roddy’s wide clinical and geographical experience combined with military medical training made him an ideal candidate for a single-handed GP practice.

Such a role came up in Ballachulish and Glen Coe, in 1977, with 1,500 patients. His responsibilities included face-to-face consultations and running the practice pharmacy. He also served in Glen Coe community hospital and did all out-of-hours cover.

Shown during his time as a GP, Dr Roddy Macleod, originally from Skye. Pictured in a blue shirt and tartan tie sitting in his office with a large, bright arched window behind him.
Dr Roddy MacLeod, during his general practitioner days in Ballachulish, Lochaber.

It was not unknown for Roddy to be called out during the night to maternity cases or heart attacks. The next day would be business as usual, with a full caseload of patients to see. In the days before mobile phones or paramedics, Maggie looked after the phones if he was out in the night, while their children slept.

The Ballachulish bridge opened in 1975 so patients could be sent to Fort William, rather than Oban. Roddy’s only slight respite from his clinical workload was a cross-cover arrangement with Kinlochleven practice on alternate weekends.

Legacy as a GP

In civilian general practice Roddy always dressed with military precision. He wore a tweed jacket, waistcoat, polished brogues and his RAMC tie.

He became involved with medical politics in 1978. Roddy served as secretary, and later chair, of the GP sub committee and local medical committee for NHS Highlands until 1994.

These committees helped shape delivery of GP services. Roddy was a stalwart defender of single-handed rural practice and independent contractor status. His repeated election to these posts speaks to his skill and leadership qualities.

In 1993 the single-handed GP associate scheme started. Younger GPs were appointed between two practices. Roddy gained some help – after 16 years on his own – in the form of Dr Lizzie MacDonald.

She reflected: “Humour and his mastery of words, a joy to work with.”

A lasting legacy of Dr Roddy’s time as GP was the refurbishment of Ballachulish Railway Station into a new medical practice building in 1992. The work won an  Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland award for design.

Political views

Roddy also broke with NHS political conventions in the Highland and Islands when he became chair of Inverness, Nairn and Lochaber Conservative Association. In 1994 he was appointed director of Lochaber Enterprise company and in 1996, Kinlochleven’s land development trust.

Dr Roddy Macleod pictured smiling, wearing his trademark tweed suit.
The twinkly-eyed smile of the always-smartly dressed Highland GP, Dr Roddy Macleod.

He was an early adopter of GP fundholding and was often invited onto Gaelic radio to talk on medical matters to the Gaidhealtachd.

After 25 years serving Ballachulish, Dr Roddy retired. However, he continued as a locum GP in Caithness, Sutherland, Mull, Islay, Cowal and Colonsay.

History documented

The MacLeod family home and early doctor’s surgery, Craigleven was built by Dr Lachlan Grant. Roddy set about documenting Grant’s important historical contribution to medical practice in the Highlands from 1900 until 1945.

Grant had proposed a National Health Service in 1912 to the Dewar Commission. Roddy wrote about this in his 2013 publication, Talent and Tenacity.

In his spare time Roddy enjoyed being with family, fishing, wildlife and gardening. He drew great delight in Jolomo Scottish landscape paintings.

He loved to bring together his mastery of words and photography to create Christmas cards, always concluding with the Macleod motto: Hold Fast!

Laid to rest

Roddy’s musical passion was piping and pibroch.

Dr Roddy Macleod of Ardtreck – a march written in 1975 by John Stewart for Roddy and Maggie’s wedding – was played at his burial by Ian Ruari Finlayson at Trien, Carbost, on January 5.

Roddy is survived by Maggie, their children Seymour, Kirsty and Julia and grandchildren Craig, Morven, Dolina, Douglas, Harry and Olive.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

