Obituaries Death of former Scottish Rugby Union president, Aberdeen lawyer Gordon Masson The 89-year-old championed the game of rugby in the north-east and Scotland throughout his life. By Lindsay Bruce April 14 2023, 11.45am Share Death of former Scottish Rugby Union president, Aberdeen lawyer Gordon Masson Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/obituaries/5604454/death-of-former-scottish-rugby-union-president-aberdeen-lawyer-gordon-masson/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen lawyer and rugby union man Gordon Masson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation