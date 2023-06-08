Lord Strathspey, Sir James Grant of Duthil, dies age 79

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lord Strathspey, Sir James Grant, the passionate custodian of the Grant clan’s Highland base, had died age 79.

His brother Michael Grant, his heir, has paid tribute to his sibling, the 33rd Chief of Grant.

A family divided

James Grant, born September 9 1943, was brought up in Edinburgh. He lived with his family: dad, Patrick, an army land agent, who later became the 32nd Chief of Grant, mum, Alice (nee Bowe) and his two sisters, Janet and Jacquelin.

Michael wrote: “In 1951 his parents separated and subsequently divorced, which must have been hard for James to deal with as a young boy.

“Both of his parents remarried, his father to Olive Grant, with whom he had two further children, Michael and Amanda. His mother married Brig Alastair Maclean of Pennycross, who became James’s stepfather.

“As was common at the time, after a while James and his sisters became estranged from their father and the two families separated.”

‘No excuses’

James had dyslexia, and was sent, aged 11, to a specialist school for dyslexia in New England, USA. He remained there for the rest of his schooling. He learned to speed read but not to write.

“This must have been a terrible disadvantage to him throughout his life – not that he was ever heard to complain or to use it as any sort of excuse.

“This did not prevent him from attending Cirencester Agricultural College, where he developed his love of farming and forestry.”

Inverness farmhouse

In 1966 James married Linda Piggot, moving to his farm at Flichity near Inverness.

The farm did not prove to be sustainable and they subsequently moved to Perth, where James worked for the Scottish Crop Research Institute.

James developed a love of horticulture there, which led to a lifelong passion for growing trees, shrubs, fruit and vegetables.

They had three girls, Carolyn, Phillipa and Victoria.

“Unfortunately, the marriage failed and the girls became estranged from their father after the divorce in 1984, history repeating itself,” said Michael.

James subsequently married Margaret Drummond in 1985, which likewise ended in 1993.

Clan history

James inherited his father’s titles as Chief of Grant in 1992. These could be regarded as “empty” titles, as they had no land or ancestral home to go with them.

The Grant estates had passed through the female line in trust to Nina, Countess of Seafield in 1915 from her father, the 11th Earl of Seafield and 30th Chief of Grant.

The Grant titles: the Chieftainship, the Barony of Strathspey and the Baronetcy of Nova Scotia passed in the male line to his younger brother, Trevor Ogilvie-Grant, who became the 31st Chief of Grant, James’s grandfather.

“James’s father and grandfather at least had the benefit of being able to attend the House of Lords. This privilege was effectively removed from hereditary peers by Tony Blair.”

Passion for the Grant Clan

James, however, was determined to make his mark, the Clan Society, clan history and Clan Centre at Duthil becoming his passion.

He had moved to Mull to look after his mother and re-connected with his college sweetheart Judy Lewis.

“They remained together for the next 28 years, to the end, his true love and rock.”

In 2001, by stealth they managed to acquire the Old Manse at Duthil, adjoining the Clan Centre in the Kirk. This enabled James to effectively become the custodian of the centre, welcoming visiting Grants from all around the world.

James and Judy visited the USA on a number of occasions to attend Highland Games. They equally welcomed delegations from abroad to Duthil, including the Cherokee Nation in 2010, who have a Grant bloodline.

Never arrogant

The couple painstakingly renovated the Old Manse and turned it into the lovely home it is today. Its abundant fruit and vegetable garden has commanding views over James’ beloved Strathspey.

“Known for his ready whit, puffing away on a cigarette with a flow of expletives, all in equal measure, James was a great humanitarian.

“He could usually be found in his gardening attire and crocks. Always interested in others, ready to listen and share a joke or banter, but never toffee nosed, arrogant or disdainful.

“James had a great sense of right and wrong. Despite inevitable differences of opinion, especially within the clan, over history or protocol, he had wonderful certainty that he was in the right. This ensured that he followed the Grant family motto of ‘Standfast’ to the end. ”

The Rt. Hon Sir James Grant of Grant, The 6th Lord Strathspey, Baronet of Nova Scotia, 33rd Chief of Grant passed away on May 26 2023.