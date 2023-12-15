‘A light has dimmed too soon’: Tributes for Aberdeen Maggie’s centre head Kevin Mathieson, 52

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A light has dimmed too soon’: Tributes for Aberdeen Maggie’s centre head Kevin Mathieson, 52

The dad-of-three previously worked for CLAN and Macmillan.

By Lindsay Bruce
Kevin Mathieson, who was centre head of Maggie's Aberdeen.
Kevin Mathieson, who was centre head of Maggie's Aberdeen.

Popular face of Maggie’s Centre in Aberdeen, Kevin Mathieson, has died aged 52 after a cancer diagnosis.

His wife of 24 years says the death of the dad-of-three has left the family “heartbroken” with “a huge gap” in their hearts.

The former Macmillan nurse and previous head of cancer services at CLAN became centre head at Maggie’s Aberdeen in 2018.

Maggie’s was his dream

Born in Aberdeen, Kevin attended Robert Gordon’s College and then studied at Robert Gordon University. Before joining the team at Maggie’s he had also managed a care home and trained as a community specialist nurse.

Dad to Jacob, Caitlin and Molly, his wife Jinette paid tribute to her husband.

“Even though Kevin had been unwell for some months his death is still heart-breaking,” she said.

Jinette and husband Kevin Mathieson in happier times.

“Kevin cared hugely for his family and was incredibly proud of his children. He had always been committed to supporting people and their families with cancer, and being the centre head at Maggie’s was his dream job.

“There is a huge gap in our hearts but the incredible messages are amazing, he would never have believed it.”

Clear dedication to others

On his own Facebook page Kevin described his passion: caring for people – especially those journeying through cancer.

He wrote: “For the majority of my career I have worked with people with cancer, with a focus on palliative care.”

This, and working in hospices around the country, meant Maggie’s found a real asset for their centre, Aberdeen’s cancer patients and those who love them.

Kevin added: “Coming to Maggie’s, my experience enabled me to speak to visitors knowledgeably… I can offer both emotional and practical advice based on my previous work.”

Devastating news

His dedication to this field of work made his own cancer diagnosis hard to take for those who knew and loved him.

Maggie’s chief executive, Dame Laura Lee, said: “We are all so deeply saddened by the news of Kevin’s death. He was known throughout Maggie’s as an incredibly kind person and personally, I will miss his generous nature hugely.

Sorely missed, Kevin Mathieson.

“Of course, his death is all the more poignant for us because it came following a cancer diagnosis. I know there will be a huge number of people saddened by this news, many people he has supported and cared for throughout his career, but our thoughts are foremost with his family at this time.”

Legacy of kindness and compassion

Ian Ord, chairman of Maggie’s Aberdeen says a light has gone out at the centre.

He said: “He was a beacon of hope to many visitors to the centre in their hours of need and sadly his light has been dimmed all too soon. We will forever be grateful for his hard work and sheer dedication to Maggie’s, his colleagues and our centre visitors. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.

“He leaves us his legacy of compassion, kindness, warmth and good humour. Things that we would all do well to replicate.”

Kevin died on December 11 and his funeral will take place at Hazlehead Crematorium’s  West Chapel on Wednesday December 20 at 9.45am.

