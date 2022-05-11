Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Richard Rutnagur: Taking care of staff mental health makes moral and financial sense for employers

By Richard Rutnagur
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:52 am
There may be many stressors in a person's life that affects their mental health (Photo: Tigger11th/Shutterstock)
There may be many stressors in a person's life that affects their mental health (Photo: Tigger11th/Shutterstock)

This week (May 9-15) is Mental Health Awareness Week, an opportunity for us all to reflect and make some time to look after our wellbeing.

At Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), we know all too well the importance of mental health – in fact, we’ve been working to improve the lives of people with mental health problems for almost a century.

A lot has changed in that time and, slowly but surely, conversations about mental health have become much more common. Indeed, in the last couple of years, there’s no denying that the pandemic has forced many of us to pay more attention than ever to our wellbeing.

One area where it’s becoming increasingly apparent that mental health should be a priority is within the workplace.

A recent report from the Mental Health Foundation estimated that, in 2019, the cost of mental health problems to the UK economy was in the region of £117 billion – £8.8 billion in Scotland alone. A comparable report from Deloitte found that the annual cost of poor mental health from absenteeism, presenteeism, and labour turnover increased by 25% in 2020-21.

So, what can employers do about this?

Work is only one small part of an employee’s life

While there are always going to be external factors that are outwith our control, as an employer, there’s much we can do. For me, what’s crucial here is understanding that home and work life are intrinsically linked: employees need to be mentally healthy in and out of work if they’re to thrive.

As an employer, the temptation can be to look at the workplace in isolation. Instead, let’s think about it as just one part of an employee’s life, and consider what else is going on.

After two years of working from home, some staff may have differing feelings to others about returning to an office (Photo: Sharomka/Shutterstock)

Most of us have had two years of working from home, with organisations at different stages of returning to normality, or designing a new normal.

Some staff may be desperate to get back to the buzz of the workplace, while others will find the transition stressful. For some, working from home will fit in better with family or caring responsibilities; for others the workplace might offer some much needed space from the home.

If we look at working conditions in isolation, we fail to acknowledge that individuals have different circumstances and, in turn, different stressors

With rising living costs, a return to work might mean higher costs for public transport, petrol, or parking, or it might mean a reduction in heating bills during the day.

If we look at working conditions in isolation, we fail to acknowledge that individuals have different circumstances and, in turn, different stressors. However, by empowering employees to choose ways of working that suit them, we can, in turn, relieve some of these stressors, and allow them to strike the right balance for their wellbeing.

Improving mental health boosts profits

Of course, in some cases, mental health problems require more intensive interventions, and there’s much more that employers can do in that situation.

We would always advocate for fair sick pay and policies, and encourage an employee assistance programme, offering further support and helping to aid recovery.

Employee wellbeing should always be the priority, but all of these supports make financial sense for businesses, too – in fact, we know that measures taken by employers to improve the mental health of their employees will yield a return on average of £5 for every £1 spent.

So, this Mental Health Awareness Week, I would ask all employers, big and small, to really turn their attention to what they can do to help facilitate a more mentally healthy working environment for their employees, all year round.

Richard Rutnagur is director of strategic and business development for Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]