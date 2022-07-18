Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Neil Alexander: The public want politicians who really put local issues first

By Neil Alexander
July 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 12:33 pm
Moray MP Douglas Ross stands outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray MP Douglas Ross stands outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Boris Johnson may be resigning, but Conservatives continue to prove that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Let’s be clear – Johnson should have been removed a long time ago.

For Conservative MPs, including Moray’s own Douglas Ross, to have defended a law-breaking prime minister for any length of time was shocking. It took Johnson promoting a known sex pest within his party for his MPs to realise the party was over.

No matter who wins this leadership election, it is only democratic that a general election is called to give the people a choice over who the next prime minister of the UK will be.

Furthermore, Douglas Ross must start taking his responsibilities as a local representative seriously. Ross even recently missed a Lib Dem-backed vote to cut VAT, saving the average household around £600 in tax per year. Imagine what that could have done for families in our community during this Tory-led cost of living crisis.

And, now, in Moray, the local Conservatives are at war with each other – with a new Moray council co-leader facing a vote of no confidence.

Don’t worry SNP, we haven’t forgotten about you. The handling of the Patrick Grady affair has also been shambolic. Sexual assault and misconduct are not OK.

To have not immediately expelled Grady – and Chris Pincher in Westminster – is outrageous, particularly given Ian Blackford’s initial defence of his colleague.

Public want MPs who put local services first

Now we’re stuck with the great Tory sideshow, with a new leader ascending to the highest office in the land. A total of 359 people are currently deciding our next head of state. The Conservative Party membership might have a say, but they didn’t get to that stage for Theresa May. That’s not democracy.

You only have to look at the recent by-election results south of the border to see that we, the people, are fed up.

Former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is one of a few Conservative Party leadership hopefuls remaining in the race. (Photo: PA)

The public want MPs who put local services first, like bringing back maternity services to Dr Gray’s, like preventing the closures of more mental health support clinics in Elgin, like creating a proper A96 dual connection road to Moray. That’s what being a Liberal Democrat is all about. It’s what I believe in.

People don’t want feigned care in what matters most locally whilst constantly arguing one side of the constitutional debate.

People don’t want feigned care in what matters most locally

Maybe I’ll be wrong. Maybe the new Tory leader will give the people of the United Kingdom a democratic choice and hold a general election immediately.

But I won’t hold my breath holding out for Conservative decency. Recent history has proven that this trait is in short supply for that party.

Neil Alexander is a Liberal Democrat, a member of the Scottish Executive Committee for the Lib Dems, and a community councillor for Elgin

Moray maternity fears: ‘There could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]