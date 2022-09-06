Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catriona Thomson: Support your favourite food and drink businesses by shouting about them

By Catriona Thomson
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
It's time to shout about the great food and drink companies in Scotland.
It's time to shout about the great food and drink companies in Scotland.

Between September 2 and 16, industry body Scotland Food & Drink will focus on its annual celebration of all things good about Scottish food.

The idea is simple: to shout about accomplishments, promote Scottish produce, and highlight the people who make, cook and sell it. The hope is to grow the value of the industry to £30 billion by 2030 and, as the organisation’s toolkit states, “ignite a passion and curiosity for our food and drink industry that will thrive all year round.”

James Withers, the outgoing chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, stood down last week, and tweeted: “It’s been a privilege to play a small part in Scotland’s food & drink journey.”

It is now the turn of Iain Baxter – a former senior executive at Glenmorangie, Inver House and International Beverage – to take on the task, when he starts on October 31.

The sector has dealt with, and continues to deal with, massive challenges. Those who have survived the stresses of lockdowns and Brexit effects, now have to face staffing shortages, price rises, and a reduction of consumer spending, caused by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Seek out companies that mirror your values

Baxter admits: “We will of course face domestic and global challenges; not least the economic and environmental headwinds, which cannot be underestimated.”

So, not an easy task.

However, I believe that if you can discover and learn more about the real people behind a food and drink business, you will relate to their journey and want to help them. It is that simple.

Money is tight for everyone but, if you are able to, you should support our country’s amazing small food businesses. Seek out companies that mirror your own values and, if their products are to your taste, support them with your custom. Otherwise, don’t be surprised if they disappear.

Scotland Food & Drink is the voice of the £15 billion industry, but it charges a membership fee at a minimum of £685 plus VAT per year. For many small businesses, the extra cost will be unaffordable. That’s where we, as consumers, can step in and make a real difference.

Spread the word on social media about your favourite food businesses and brands, using the official hashtags for this year’s Scotland Food & Drink campaign – #StoriestoSavour and #ScotFoodFort22. Show your appreciation for what those brands and the hardworking people behind them do.

After interviewing the owners of countless small food and drink companies, I know they are remarkable people with incredible stories who deserve our attention all year round.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer, who is passionate about telling the stories behind Scottish food and drink businesses

